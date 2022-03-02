10 shows to see in March

“August: Osage County”

Caption The cast of the Dayton Playhouse's production of "August: Osage County." CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Caption The cast of the Dayton Playhouse's production of "August: Osage County." CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

March 4-13, Dayton Playhouse

Tracy Letts’ 2008 Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama receives its local premiere. The riveting story concerns a dysfunctional Oklahoma family gathering during a time of bereavement. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. $18-$20. 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com.

“Price is Right Live”

Caption The Schuster Center in Dayton is the site of “The Price Is Right Live,” a traveling, interactive version of the long running television gameshow presented on stage on Sunday March 6. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Caption The Schuster Center in Dayton is the site of “The Price Is Right Live,” a traveling, interactive version of the long running television gameshow presented on stage on Sunday March 6. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

March 6, Dayton Live

Come on down! If you’ve ever wanted to play “Plinko” or a host of other popular games associated with “The Price is Right,” here’s your opportunity to get in on the fun. To enter the theatre to watch the show, a ticket purchase is required. 6 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. Registration for a chance to be a contestant will be open from 3 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. in the Schuster Center’s Wintergarden. No registrations will be accepted after 5:45 p.m. $36.50-$150. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

Explore 40 events to keep you busy throughout March in Dayton

“Everything That’s Beautiful”

Caption Jax Heritage (Morgan) and Kelly Mengelkoch (Jess) in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Everything That's Beautiful." CONTRIBUTED Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Caption Jax Heritage (Morgan) and Kelly Mengelkoch (Jess) in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Everything That's Beautiful." CONTRIBUTED Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS

Through March 6, Human Race Theatre Company

Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder’s progressive, gender-identity drama receives an outstanding regional premiere. Josh Aaron McCabe (Luke) and Kelly Mengelkoch (Jess) shine as parents desiring the best for their son who identifies as female. 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. $17-$53. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“Dear Evan Hansen”

Caption “Dear Evan Hansen,” which won six Tony Awards in 2017, is presented at the Schuster Center in Dayton, Tuesday through Sunday, March 8 through 13. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Caption “Dear Evan Hansen,” which won six Tony Awards in 2017, is presented at the Schuster Center in Dayton, Tuesday through Sunday, March 8 through 13. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

March 8-13, Dayton Live

Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Steven Levenson’s 2017 Tony Award-winning Best Musical is a contemporary, social media-driven tale of a high schooler coping with self-esteem and deceit. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $49-$169. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“Company”

Caption Allie Haines (Sarah) and Garrett Young (Harry) in TheatreLab Dayton's production of "Company," slated March 16-19 in the PNC Arts Annex. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Caption Allie Haines (Sarah) and Garrett Young (Harry) in TheatreLab Dayton's production of "Company," slated March 16-19 in the PNC Arts Annex. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

March 16-19, TheatreLab Dayton

Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s landmark 1970 musical about a bachelor and his married friends features signature tunes such as “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” “Someone is Waiting,” “The Ladies Who Lunch” and “Being Alive.” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday at PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton. $28-$53. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

Beethoven 7 and Strauss

Caption “Symphony No. 7” by Ludwig von Beethoven and Richard Strauss’ “Oboe Concerto” are among the pieces in Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s “Beethoven 7 and Strauss,” a Masterworks Series concert at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Caption “Symphony No. 7” by Ludwig von Beethoven and Richard Strauss’ “Oboe Concerto” are among the pieces in Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s “Beethoven 7 and Strauss,” a Masterworks Series concert at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

March 18-19, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

This Masterworks Series concert features Ludwig van Beethoven’s exuberant Seventh Symphony as well as Charles Villiers Stanford’s “Irish Rhapsody No. 1″ and Richard Strauss’ Oboe Concerto. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $5-$68. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“Sweet Charity”

Caption Tassy Kirbas stars in Wright State University's production of "Sweet Charity." CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Caption Tassy Kirbas stars in Wright State University's production of "Sweet Charity." CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

March 18-Apr. 3, Wright State University

Wright State senior musical theatre major Tassy Kirbas stars in Cy Coleman, Dorothy Fields and Neil Simon’s classic 1966 musical about an optimistic woman longing for love in the Big Apple. The score is best known for such standards as “Big Spender” and “If My Friends Could See Me Now.” Mar. 18, 19, 25, 26, Apr. 1 and 2 at 8 p.m., Mar. 20, 26, 27, Apr. 2 and 3 at 2 p.m., and Mar. 24 at 7 p.m. in the Festival Playhouse of WSU’s Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glen Hwy., Dayton. $15-$25. 937-775-2500 or wright.edu/tdmp.

“The Price”

Caption The Dayton Theatre Guild illuminates its new sign. Caption The Dayton Theatre Guild illuminates its new sign.

March 25-Apr. 10, Dayton Theatre Guild

Arthur Miller’s 1968 drama examines family dynamics, the price of furniture and the price of one’s decisions. 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays (with the exception of the Sat. Mar. 26 8 p.m. performance) and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. $14-$21. 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org.

“Phantom”

Caption Matthew Wade (Phantom/Erik) and Lily Autumn Page (Christine) in La Comedia Dinner Theatre's production of "Phantom." PHOTO BY JUSTIN WALTON Credit: JUSTIN WALTON Credit: JUSTIN WALTON Caption Matthew Wade (Phantom/Erik) and Lily Autumn Page (Christine) in La Comedia Dinner Theatre's production of "Phantom." PHOTO BY JUSTIN WALTON Credit: JUSTIN WALTON Credit: JUSTIN WALTON

Through April 3, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Composer Maury Yeston and librettist Arthur Kopit’s 1991 musical adaptation of Gaston Leroux’s 1910 novel “The Phantom of the Opera” terrifically returns to La Comedia. Splendid vocalists Matthew Wade (Phantom/Erik) and Lily Autumn Page (Christine) are a luminous, tear-jerking duo. Bring your tissues. Thursday and Friday matinee and evening, Saturday evening, and Sunday brunch and evening at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $37-$78. 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.