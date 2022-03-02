10 shows to see in March

From the local premiere of an acclaimed epic drama to a rare staging of a groovy 1960s musical, here are notable shows to see on area stages in March. Be sure to check each organization’s COVID-19 protocols as well.
Celebration of the Arts
March 3, University of Dayton
Students from UD’s Department of Music as well as the Theatre, Dance and Performance Technology Program will be showcased in choral music, musical theatre, modern dance, gospel, jazz and more. 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. Free admission. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
“August: Osage County”
March 4-13, Dayton Playhouse
Tracy Letts’ 2008 Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama receives its local premiere. The riveting story concerns a dysfunctional Oklahoma family gathering during a time of bereavement. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. $18-$20. 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com.
“Price is Right Live”
March 6, Dayton Live
Come on down! If you’ve ever wanted to play “Plinko” or a host of other popular games associated with “The Price is Right,” here’s your opportunity to get in on the fun. To enter the theatre to watch the show, a ticket purchase is required. 6 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. Registration for a chance to be a contestant will be open from 3 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. in the Schuster Center’s Wintergarden. No registrations will be accepted after 5:45 p.m. $36.50-$150. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
“Everything That’s Beautiful”
Through March 6, Human Race Theatre Company
Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder’s progressive, gender-identity drama receives an outstanding regional premiere. Josh Aaron McCabe (Luke) and Kelly Mengelkoch (Jess) shine as parents desiring the best for their son who identifies as female. 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. $17-$53. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
“Dear Evan Hansen”
March 8-13, Dayton Live
Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Steven Levenson’s 2017 Tony Award-winning Best Musical is a contemporary, social media-driven tale of a high schooler coping with self-esteem and deceit. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $49-$169. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
“Company”
March 16-19, TheatreLab Dayton
Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s landmark 1970 musical about a bachelor and his married friends features signature tunes such as “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” “Someone is Waiting,” “The Ladies Who Lunch” and “Being Alive.” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday at PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton. $28-$53. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
Beethoven 7 and Strauss
March 18-19, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra
This Masterworks Series concert features Ludwig van Beethoven’s exuberant Seventh Symphony as well as Charles Villiers Stanford’s “Irish Rhapsody No. 1″ and Richard Strauss’ Oboe Concerto. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $5-$68. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.
“Sweet Charity”
March 18-Apr. 3, Wright State University
Wright State senior musical theatre major Tassy Kirbas stars in Cy Coleman, Dorothy Fields and Neil Simon’s classic 1966 musical about an optimistic woman longing for love in the Big Apple. The score is best known for such standards as “Big Spender” and “If My Friends Could See Me Now.” Mar. 18, 19, 25, 26, Apr. 1 and 2 at 8 p.m., Mar. 20, 26, 27, Apr. 2 and 3 at 2 p.m., and Mar. 24 at 7 p.m. in the Festival Playhouse of WSU’s Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glen Hwy., Dayton. $15-$25. 937-775-2500 or wright.edu/tdmp.
“The Price”
March 25-Apr. 10, Dayton Theatre Guild
Arthur Miller’s 1968 drama examines family dynamics, the price of furniture and the price of one’s decisions. 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays (with the exception of the Sat. Mar. 26 8 p.m. performance) and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. $14-$21. 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org.
“Phantom”
Through April 3, La Comedia Dinner Theatre
Composer Maury Yeston and librettist Arthur Kopit’s 1991 musical adaptation of Gaston Leroux’s 1910 novel “The Phantom of the Opera” terrifically returns to La Comedia. Splendid vocalists Matthew Wade (Phantom/Erik) and Lily Autumn Page (Christine) are a luminous, tear-jerking duo. Bring your tissues. Thursday and Friday matinee and evening, Saturday evening, and Sunday brunch and evening at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $37-$78. 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.
