dayton-daily-news logo
X

10 shows you should see in April

Dayton Live's Premier Health Broadway Series presents the musical "Come From Away" Apr. 6-10 at the Schuster Center. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Dayton Live's Premier Health Broadway Series presents the musical "Come From Away" Apr. 6-10 at the Schuster Center. CONTRIBUTED

Events
By , Staff Writer
52 minutes ago

From the local premiere of a heartwarming 9/11-themed musical to the local premiere of a nostalgic comedy about a cash-strapped Irish family coping with a school scandal, here are notable shows to see on area stages in April.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Apr. 1-9, Sinclair Community College

caption arrowCaption
Connor Gray in rehearsal as Percy Jackson in Sinclair Community College's production of "The Lightning Thief." PHOTO BY SINCLAIR THEATRE

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Connor Gray in rehearsal as Percy Jackson in Sinclair Community College's production of "The Lightning Thief." PHOTO BY SINCLAIR THEATRE

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Connor Gray in rehearsal as Percy Jackson in Sinclair Community College's production of "The Lightning Thief." PHOTO BY SINCLAIR THEATRE

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Chris Harmon directs this musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s best-selling book centered on Percy Jackson, a teenager who discovers he’s a demigod. Performances are at 7 p.m. with one Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. ASL interpreted performances on Apr. 3 and 7. Student Madness Tuesday on Apr. 5 offers $10 seats for all students. Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, of Sinclair Community College, 444 W. Third St., Dayton. $15-$18. Visit sinclair.edu/tickets.

April Fools and Geniuses

Apr. 1-2, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

caption arrowCaption
Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. CONTRIBUTED

Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. CONTRIBUTED

In her DPO debut, Aleksandra Kasman, a 2019-20 Young Artist in Residence of NPR’s Performance Today, solos in Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 3.” The program also includes Richard Strauss’ “Til Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks” and Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 9.” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $5-$68. 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org.

Sweet Charity

Through Apr. 3, Wright State University

caption arrowCaption
Wright State senior musical theatre major Tassy Kirbas stars in "Sweet Charity" March 18-April 3. PHOTO COURTESY OF WRIGHT STATE THEATRE

Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE

Wright State senior musical theatre major Tassy Kirbas stars in "Sweet Charity" March 18-April 3. PHOTO COURTESY OF WRIGHT STATE THEATRE

Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE

caption arrowCaption
Wright State senior musical theatre major Tassy Kirbas stars in "Sweet Charity" March 18-April 3. PHOTO COURTESY OF WRIGHT STATE THEATRE

Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE

Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE

Wright State senior musical theater major Tassy Kirbas, a dynamic triple threat, stars in Cy Coleman, Dorothy Fields and Neil Simon’s classic 1966 musical about an optimistic woman longing for love in the Big Apple. Songs include “Big Spender” and “If My Friends Could See Me Now.” Apr. 1 and 2 at 8 p.m. and Apr. 2 and 3 at 2 p.m. Festival Playhouse of WSU’s Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glen Hwy., Dayton. $15-$25. 937-775-2500 or visit wright.edu/tdmp.

Come From Away

Apr. 6-10, Dayton Live

Dayton Live’s Premier Health Broadway Series presents the local premiere of the 2017 Tony Award-winning musical “Come From Away,” based on the true story of the community of Gander, Newfoundland who unexpectedly welcomed the world to its doorstep on Sept. 11, 2001. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. $29-$129. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

ExploreOSCARS RECAP: 6 takeaways from Hollywood’s biggest night

The Music Man

Apr.7-May 21, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Meredith Willson’s classic musical comedy about con artist Harold Hill’s 1912 visit to River City, Iowa features such standards as “Goodnight, My Someone,” “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “The Wells Fargo Wagon,” and “Till There Was You.” Thursday and Friday matinee and evening, Saturday evening, and Sunday brunch and evening at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $37-$78. 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.

The Great Gatsby

Apr. 8-10, Dayton Ballet

caption arrowCaption
There are more than 100 costumes in the Dayton Ballet’s production of “The Great Gatsby” CONTRIBUTED

There are more than 100 costumes in the Dayton Ballet’s production of “The Great Gatsby” CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
There are more than 100 costumes in the Dayton Ballet’s production of “The Great Gatsby” CONTRIBUTED

Dayton Ballet presents choreographer Ron Cunningham’s dazzling vision of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 classic about wealthy Jay Gatsby, introspective Nick Carraway and lovely Daisy Buchanan. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. $5-$86. 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org.

The Price

Through Apr. 10, Dayton Theatre Guild

caption arrowCaption
(left to right) Ted Eltzroth (Walter Franz), David Williamson (Gregory Solomon), Brendan Sheehan (Victor Franz) and Wendi Michael (Esther Franz) in rehearsal for Dayton Theatre Guild's production of "The Price." PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON THEATRE GUILD

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

(left to right) Ted Eltzroth (Walter Franz), David Williamson (Gregory Solomon), Brendan Sheehan (Victor Franz) and Wendi Michael (Esther Franz) in rehearsal for Dayton Theatre Guild's production of "The Price." PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON THEATRE GUILD

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
(left to right) Ted Eltzroth (Walter Franz), David Williamson (Gregory Solomon), Brendan Sheehan (Victor Franz) and Wendi Michael (Esther Franz) in rehearsal for Dayton Theatre Guild's production of "The Price." PHOTO COURTESY OF DAYTON THEATRE GUILD

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Debra Kent directs Arthur Miller’s 1968 drama examination of family dynamics, the price of furniture and the price of one’s decisions. 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. $14-$21. 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org.

Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help

Apr. 14-May 1, Human Race Theatre Company

Human Race Theatre presents the local premiere of Katie Forgette’s 2019 comedy. Set in the 1970s and akin to Neil Simon’s “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” the play concerns the O’Shea family trying to make ends meets while dealing with the fallout of 19-year-old Linda explaining the birds and the bees to her younger sister. Performances are 8 p.m. Apr. 14-16, 21-23 and 28-30; 2 p.m. Apr. 17, 24 and May 1; and 7 p.m. Apr. 17, 19, 20, 26 and 27 at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St. $17-$53. Call 937-228-3630 or visit humanracetheatre.org.

ExploreDayton Opera Star Recital to showcase countertenor John Holiday

The Drowsy Chaperone

Apr. 29-May 8, Springboro Community Theatre

Bob Martin, Don McKellar, Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison’s 2006 Tony Award-winning musical comedy concerns a passionate yet introverted musical theatre fan whose favorite cast album comes to life. Performances are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro. $18-$20. 937-203-0927 or visit borotheatre.org.

Hello, Dolly!

Apr. 29-May 15, Dayton Playhouse

Tina McPhearson stars as matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi in director Brian Sharp’s production of Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart’s classic 1964 musical comedy. The sunny score includes “Put On Your Sunday Clothes,” “Before the Parade Passes By,” “It Only Takes a Moment” and the title song. $18-$20. 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com.

In Other News
1
Fosse flair: 5 reasons to see ‘Sweet Charity’ at Wright State
2
Country legend Lorrie Morgan to perform at area high school
3
Q&A with Dayton native Julie James, singer and storyteller performing...
4
TODAY: Spring Market Day at Dayton Arcade offers variety of activities
5
Award-winning Radio Ramblers hosts Industrial Strength Bluegrass...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top