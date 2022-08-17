12 events you should check out across the Miami Valley this weekend

When: Through Sept. 11; Friday matinee and evening, Saturday evening, and Sunday brunch and evening.

Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Details: Directed and choreographed by Chris Beiser, composer-lyricist William Finn and librettist Rachel Sheinkin’s entertaining 2005 Tony Award-winning musical comedy centers on six socially awkward adolescents, played by adults, gathering at a regional championship. During the highly competitive affair, which features audience participation, the group ultimately realizes the value of friendship, perseverance, purpose and self-worth. “The I Love You Song,” beautifully performed by Eva Bower, Kyle Krichbaum and Karie-Lee Sutherland, is a signature moment poignantly depicting a child’s yearning for validation.

Cost: $37-$78

More info: 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com

2. Bellbrook Lions Club SummerFest

Combined Shape Caption The 75th Annual Bellbrook Lions Club SummerFest will be held Aug. 19 and 20. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam Combined Shape Caption The 75th Annual Bellbrook Lions Club SummerFest will be held Aug. 19 and 20. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: Friday, Aug. 19 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 20 from 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: 31 S. East Street in downtown Bellbrook

Details: The 75th Annual Bellbrook Lions Club SummerFest provides games, carnival rides, a car show, a parade, a craft beer and wine tent, and more. Food trailers will be on site offering cotton candy, Italian sausages, chicken and fries, and funnel cakes. Live music will be provided by The Fries Band on Friday at 7 p.m. and 24Seven Band on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: bellbrooklions.org

3. Charm at the Farm

Combined Shape Caption Charm at the Farm, an open-air vintage market located on a 56-acre former horse farm, will be held Aug. 19-21 in Lebanon. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Charm at the Farm, an open-air vintage market located on a 56-acre former horse farm, will be held Aug. 19-21 in Lebanon. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

When: Friday, August 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (Early Bird) and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (General Admission), and Sunday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 4953 Bunnell Hill Road, Lebanon

Details: Charm at the Farm is an open-air vintage market located on a 56-acre former horse farm. Over 115 local and regional artisans will be on hand for a curated and eclectic mix of vintage and handmade items, repurposed furniture, jewelry, clothing, home décor, gifts, food, drinks, entertainment and more.

Cost: Friday: VIP Night ($19) and tickets are sold online only; Saturday: Early Bird ($16) and General Admission ($11) and tickets are sold online only; Sunday: General Admission ($9) and tickets are sold online and at the gate.

More info: charmatthefarm.com

FYI: Kids under 12 are free. Parking is free. A Pure Barre Pop Up fitness class is offered for free on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. but registration is required. The final Charm at the Farm of 2022 will take place in October.

4. Darke County Fair

Combined Shape Caption Country singer Riley Green will perform at the Darke County Fair with special guest “American Idol” Season 17 (2019) winner Laine Hardy (shown) on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. Combined Shape Caption Country singer Riley Green will perform at the Darke County Fair with special guest “American Idol” Season 17 (2019) winner Laine Hardy (shown) on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.

When: Aug. 19-27; Gates open at 7 a.m. daily

Where: Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville

Details: The Darke County Fair dates back to 1853 and averages 250,000 fairgoers every year. This year’s festivities include a cheerleader competition, harness racing, regional and county tractor pull, demolition derby and more.

Cost: Daily: $7 per person for ages 12 and older. Ages 11 and under admitted free with paying adult. 9-Day Pass: $25 per person (ages 12 and older). Ages 11 and under admitted free with paying adult.

More info: darkecountyfair.com

FYI: Country singer Riley Green will perform with special guest “American Idol” Season 17 (2019) winner Laine Hardy on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets for Sunday’s concert are priced at $25-$50.

5. Dayton African American Cultural Festival

Combined Shape Caption The 16th Annual Dayton African American Cultural Festival returns Aug. 20-21 at Island MetroPark. PHOTO COURTESY OF TERRY FLUCAS DAYTON AND STEVEN MUHAMMAD Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption The 16th Annual Dayton African American Cultural Festival returns Aug. 20-21 at Island MetroPark. PHOTO COURTESY OF TERRY FLUCAS DAYTON AND STEVEN MUHAMMAD Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

When: Saturday, Aug. 20 from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 21 from noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Island MetroPark, 101 E. Helena St., Dayton

Details: The 16th Annual Dayton African American Cultural Festival returns with live music, stilt walkers, children’s activities, a fashion show, an African wedding, food and merchandise vendors, health care screenings, free resources and more. The festival’s mission is to provide “a space for people to gather to celebrate the richness of the African American cultural experience and uplift the communal family through activities that promote culture, art, education and health awareness.”

Cost: Free

More info: daacf.com/index.html

6. Dayton Contemporary Dance Company presents “Dancing in the Streets”

Combined Shape Caption Dayton Contemporary Dance Company launches its 54th season with "Dancing in the Streets" Aug. 21 at Levitt Pavilion. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Dayton Contemporary Dance Company launches its 54th season with "Dancing in the Streets" Aug. 21 at Levitt Pavilion. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

When: Sunday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: DCDC launches its 54th season with this high-energy, outdoor performance featuring musical guests, food trucks, a hand-selected opening act, and a special encore performance. The troupe plans to perform the following repertory: Stafford C. Berry, Jr.’s “Wawa Aba,” Trezon Dancy’s “Night Dream” and Debbie Blunden-Diggs’ “Traffic.”

Cost: Free

More info: dcdc.org

7. Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival

Combined Shape Caption The 40th Annual Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will be held Aug. 20-21. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam Combined Shape Caption The 40th Annual Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will be held Aug. 20-21. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: Saturday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Fairborn Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn

Details: The 40th Annual Fairborn Sweet Corn festival will feature over 100 handmade arts and crafts booths and food vendors. In addition to steamed cooked sweet corn, pork chop sandwiches and fresh cut watermelon, you can purchase such arts and crafts as candles, wood items, jewelry, watercolor and oil paintings and more. Children’s activities include a train ride, pony rides and the Big Bounce.

Cost: Free

More info: fairbornsweetcornfestival.org

8. Great American Beer Tasting

Combined Shape Caption The Dayton Dragons’ 11th Annual Great American Beer Tasting, presented by Heidelberg Distributing, took place at Fifth Third Field on Saturday, Aug. 11. There were 100 beers available for sampling, the biggest number and widest variety of beers in Great American Beer Tasting history. And the backdrop of the ballpark a major bonus. E.L. HUBBARD/CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS Credit: E.L. HUBBARD Credit: E.L. HUBBARD Combined Shape Caption The Dayton Dragons’ 11th Annual Great American Beer Tasting, presented by Heidelberg Distributing, took place at Fifth Third Field on Saturday, Aug. 11. There were 100 beers available for sampling, the biggest number and widest variety of beers in Great American Beer Tasting history. And the backdrop of the ballpark a major bonus. E.L. HUBBARD/CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS Credit: E.L. HUBBARD Credit: E.L. HUBBARD

When: Saturday, Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Gates will open at 1:30 p.m. with ID checks starting at 12:30 p.m.

Where: Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

Details: Anticipate a variety of over 100 different beers, ciders and seltzers at the 12th Annual Great American Beer Tasting. Each beer tasting ticket provides 20 four-ounce samples, raffle ticket for high end prizes, a souvenir pint glass with 4 oz. and 8 oz. pour lines, access to activities and games on the field, and more.

Cost: Tickets are $50. Designated driver tickets are available for $10 and provide a 2022 souvenir pint glass, five 4 oz. samples of non-alcoholic beverages at the event, and a voucher for a complimentary soda or water.

More info: www.daytondragons.com/beertasting

9. Hops in the Hangar

Combined Shape Caption Hops in the Hangar, a craft beer festival and airshow, takes flight Aug. 20 at Middletown Regional Airport. SUBMITTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Hops in the Hangar, a craft beer festival and airshow, takes flight Aug. 20 at Middletown Regional Airport. SUBMITTED PHOTO

When: Saturday, Aug. 20 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Middletown Regional Airport, 1707 Run Way, Middletown

Details: Beer and aviation enthusiasts unite for this unique event featuring craft brews and aviation attractions. Sample 4oz pours from 30 breweries with over 90 beers to choose from. All attendees must be 21 years of age and older. There will also be food trucks on site.

Cost: In advance: $20-$60; Day of show at the gate (if available): $25-$70. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hops-in-the-hangar-a-craft-beer-event-that-really-takes-flight-tickets-295931327567

More info: hopsinthehangar.com

FYI: This event is rain or shine

10. “Jekyll & Hyde”

Combined Shape Caption Innovatheatre presents Frank Wildhorn and Leslie Bricusse's pop musical "Jekyll & Hyde" Aug. 18-21 at the Sorg Opera House in Middletown. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Innovatheatre presents Frank Wildhorn and Leslie Bricusse's pop musical "Jekyll & Hyde" Aug. 18-21 at the Sorg Opera House in Middletown. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

When: Friday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 21 at 3 p.m.

Where: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown

Details: Innovatheatre presents Frank Wildhorn and Leslie Bricusse’s dark, tuneful pop musical based on the novel by Robert Louis Stevenson. The melodic score features “Take Me As I Am,” “Someone Like You,” “A New Life” and “This Is The Moment.” Innova founder Richard Lee Waldeck directs a cast featuring Tanner Brown in the titular roles.

Cost: $25

More info: https://www.sorgoperahouse.org/tickets/jekyllandhyde

11. “Planetary Climate Emergency” Gallery Exhibition

Combined Shape Caption " A Closer Look" by Ann Diller is among the works featured in the Yellow Springs Arts Council's "Planetary Climate Emergency" exhibition. The show opens Aug. 19 and continues through Sept. 11. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption " A Closer Look" by Ann Diller is among the works featured in the Yellow Springs Arts Council's "Planetary Climate Emergency" exhibition. The show opens Aug. 19 and continues through Sept. 11. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

When: Through Sept. 11. Opening reception Friday, Aug. 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Yellow Springs Arts Council Community Gallery, 111 Corry Street, Yellow Springs

Details: Area artists create work in response to ongoing climate fears. “Art has a great capacity to expand awareness, engage emotions and help educate people about the need for action,” said the Yellow Springs Arts Council.

More info: ysartscouncil.org

Cost: Free

FYI: All visitors are requested to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status

12. Tyler Christopher Elvis Show

Combined Shape Caption Tyler Christopher salutes Elvis Presley Aug. 20 at the Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Tyler Christopher salutes Elvis Presley Aug. 20 at the Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

When: Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.

Where: Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg

Details: What a year it has been for the legacy and music of Elvis Presley, who passed away 45 years ago this week. Austin Butler is generating Oscar buzz for his marvelous portrayal in Baz Luhrmann’s dazzling “Elvis,” and Tyler Christopher is preparing to bring his own flair to the legendary singer once again in the Miami Valley. Christopher, an award-winning professional Elvis tribute artist and performer, has previously been billed as providing “a very tasteful show replicating the legacy of Elvis in his prime, a dramatically different experience than your typical Elvis impersonator.”

Cost: $20

More info: myplazatheatre.com

