12 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

From country and blues to rap and rock, there will be plenty of opportunities to attend a concert this weekend.
International touring acts like Hank Williams Jr., the Drive-By Truckers and Talib Kweli are just some of the entertainment options available to Miami Valley residents. There is also improv comedy from Drew Carey and friends, the Garlic Fest and the return of the annual Gem City Comic Con.
Here’s more information on these and other upcoming events.
1. “The Music Man”
When: Through July 24; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave., Centerville
Details: Meredith Willson’s iconic, incredibly tuneful dose of Americana circa 1912 receives a feel-good, entertaining production courtesy of the Epiphany Players Drama Ministry. Under the direction of Jackie Randall, who double-cast the show per Epiphany tradition, the July 14 opening night performance was led by lively, lanky John Morgan, who Pied Piper-ed his way through the action with confident glee as dubious Professor Harold Hill. Cast includes Bridget Miley as prickly librarian Marian Paroo, Sandy Schwartzwalder as Mrs. Paroo, Noah Mullen as Winthrop Paroo, Brady Kress as Mayor Shinn, Margie Stoller as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn, an effectively perturbed but not off-putting Philip Smyth as vengeful salesman Charlie Cowell, a wonderfully intentional Patrick Comunale as Tommy Djilas, and a terrifically colorful, sharply focused Alex Fry as Harold’s slick sidekick Marcellus Washburn, convincingly placing his allegiance to an old friend ahead of his neighbors.
Cost: $15-$20
More info: https://www.epiphanydayton.org/
FYI: The cast spotlighted here performs July 22 and 24. On July 23, Bobby Morgan will notably perform the role of Harold Hill opposite Megan Rehberg as Marian Paroo.
2. Hank Williams Jr.
When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 22
Where: Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Dayton
Details: In June, Hank Williams Jr. released a collection of blues songs “Rich White Honky Blues.” It was produced by Akron native Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys. The Country Music Hall of Fame member performs with special guest Ashley McBryde.
Cost: $35-$275
More info: 937-775-4789 or www.nuttercenter.com
3. “Whose Live Anyway?”
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23
Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Details: Drew Carey is among the improvising comedians on the road this summer with “Whose Live Anyway?” The show puts an onstage twist on the long-running TV show, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” The tour also features Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Joel Murray and Jeff B. Davis.
Cost: $45 lawn & terrace, $70 side orchestra and $75 plaza and center orchestra in advance, $50 lawn & terrace, $75 side orchestra and $80 plaza and center orchestra day of show
More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com
4. Drive-By Truckers
When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton
Details: Drive-By Truckers, which released its 14th studio album, “Welcome 2 Club XIII,” on June 3, just completed European dates. The roots rock outfit from Athens, GA is back on the road in the United State and will make its first Dayton appearance in two decades with special guest Lydia Loveless.
Cost: $25-$55 in advance, $30-$60 day of show
More info: daytonmasonic.live
5. Gem City Comic Con
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 23 and 24
Where: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: Vendors selling comic books, toys and collectibles is just one of the draws at Gem City Comic Con. The annual event also features representatives from independent publishers and a large slate of comic book writers and artists.
Cost: $10
More info: 937-416-3667 or www.daytonconventioncenter.com
6. WYSO Benefit
When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 22
Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton
Details: Rapper Talib Kweli and rockers Cloud Nothings are among the acts on the bill for Sonic Springs: A benefit concert for WYSO. The event, organized by Eric Mahoney, the director of the Brainiac documentary, “Transmissions After Zero,” also features Monograms and DJ Fatty Lumpkins. Proceeds will go toward operating costs for the independently owned radio station in Yellow Springs.
Cost: $50
More info: www.wyso.org
7. Reno Collier
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, July 22 and 23
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek
Details: The West Virginia native didn’t start doing stand-up comedy until after he graduated college. He was living in Atlanta, teaching physical education by day and tending bar in a comedy club at night. Less than two years later, he left both jobs behind to focus on stand-up and he hasn’t looked back.
Cost: $22
More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com
8. Tedeschi Trucks Band
When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
Details: Tedeschi Trucks Band brings its annual Wheels of Soul 2022 tour to town with special guests Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon.
Cost: $52-$149
More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com
9. Dayton Blues Festival
When: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 24
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: The City of Dayton Recreation Department presents the annual Dayton Blues Festival. Music begins with Jewel & the Rough Cuts, followed by the Nite Owl Blues Band, Lightnin’ Rod & the Thunderbolts and Mississippi Red Blues Band. The festival closes with a 7:30 p.m. set from 2unes and the Blue All Stars, led by Atlanta-based Dayton-native North “2unes” Woodall.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-333-8400 or www.downtowndayton.org
10. Garlic Festival
When: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23
Where: Carroll High School, 4524 Linden Ave., Riverside
Details: The annual event has cooking demonstrations, live music, 30-plus craft vendors, more than a dozen food vendors and Mamma DiSalvo’s Meatball Eating Contest.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-253-8188 or www.carrollhs.org
11. Miller and the Other Sinners
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: Miller and the Other Sinners, a modern soul group from Buffalo, NY, performs with local openers Bohemian Funk.
Cost: Free
More info: www.levittdayton.org.
12. Second Annual Chef Paul Miracle Food Truck Rally
When: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, July 23
Where: North Park Amphitheatre, 195 Tamarack Trail, Springboro
Details: Dayton Food Truck Association hosts this event benefiting ALS and featuring “American Idol” alumna Alexis Gomez, silent auctions, raffles, and more. Chef Paul Miracle was diagnosed with ALS in 2019. He was spotlighted in the media earlier this year having attended the Super Bowl in support of the Cincinnati Bengals by way of a GoFundMe page his daughter created for him.
Cost: Free
More info: https://www.facebook.com/daytonfoodtruckassociation
