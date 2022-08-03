14 colorful designs to brighten downtown Dayton streets this weekend

The first winning designs of the ArtWraps project, created to turn everyday objects into colorful works of art, will be unveiled Saturday, Aug. 6 at Art in the City in downtown Dayton.
Fourteen winning designs have been turned into vinyl wraps that will cover utility boxes. Installation is underway now.
The first phase of the project is installing vinyl wraps designed by Dayton-area artists of all ages onto utility boxes. Future phases of the ArtWraps project are planned to begin in 2023.
“There was such a tremendous response to the first phase of the ArtWraps program,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, President of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, in a release. “So many creative artists of all ages in our community are eager to help with this project that will enliven and brighten our streets, and these winning designs emphasize the creativity and innovation that Dayton is known for.”
Dozens of artists submitted more than 100 designs to be considered for the first phase of the project. A selection committee narrowed that down to 14 designs to be professionally printed and installed by Digital Fringe onto downtown utility boxes. A fifteenth design was installed as a sample for the ArtWraps project. Artists of winning designs will each receive a $500 prize for their work.
The 14 winning designs and artists are:
Watch This Mama - Zuri Cole
Looking Forward - Dave Scott
Retro Waves - Christie Linard
Green Scribbles - Isaac King
Verve - Devon Douglas
Paths and Rivers - Meghan Dillon Fay
Everyone Dance - Brent Beck
Dunbar: A Toast to Dayton - Brian Lawrence
Thistled Pink - Renee Hopson
Dreaming Field - Kim Ceccarelli
Up & Away - Erin Smith Glenn
Octopus’s Dream - Gae Helton
Invention Capital - Amy Deal
Ohio Snapsopts - George Armstrong
Here is a map showing the locations of the winning designs:
Art in the City will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.downtowndayton.org/
