15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: One of the best musicals ever written is in outstanding form courtesy of Dayton Live’s Premier Health Broadway Series. This relatable, account of family and community dynamics changing within a tiny, tight-knit Russian village circa 1905 is wonderfully led by Danny Arnold, whose quasi-contemporary spin on poor dairyman Tevye is refreshing and unique. Also, striking tenor Daniel Kushner is marvelously meek as shy tailor Motel, delivering one of the most endearing, epiphanous and lyric-driven renditions of “Miracle of Miracles” I have heard. In addition to the timeless beauty of Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick’s glorious score (“Tevye’s Dream” is a particularly kooky-scary knockout here and “Anatevka” is a genuine tear-jerker in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine), Christopher Evans winningly recreates Hofesh Shechter’s dynamic, Tony-nominated choreography, specifically the male ensemble showcasing Jewish and Russian influences with energetic flair in “To Life” and “The Wedding.” By and large, this “Fiddler,” rivaling the 2015 Broadway revival upon which it is based, is not to be missed.

Cost: $26-$109

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

Combined Shape Caption Charissa Bertels in "My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend," continuing at the Loft Theatre through July 3. Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE Combined Shape Caption Charissa Bertels in "My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend," continuing at the Loft Theatre through July 3. Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE

2. “My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend”

When: Through July 3; 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sundays, and 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Charissa Bertels, an entertaining triple threat who made her Broadway debut in “A Christmas Story,” delightfully dazzles in her one-woman musical comedy courtesy of the Human Race Theatre Company. With humor and heart, Charissa reflects on her unexpected, cross-generational friendship with Milton, an inquisitive elderly millionaire from New York’s Upper East Side.

Cost: $17-$53

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

Combined Shape Caption Renowned poet and activist Nikki Giovanni is among the guest artists appearing in "Dunbar 150: The Sesquicentennial Flagship Celebration" June 25 at the Victoria Theatre. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Renowned poet and activist Nikki Giovanni is among the guest artists appearing in "Dunbar 150: The Sesquicentennial Flagship Celebration" June 25 at the Victoria Theatre. CONTRIBUTED

3. “Dunbar 150: The Sesquicentennial Flagship Celebration”

When: Saturday, June 25 at 5 p.m.

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Headlined by legendary poet/activist Nikki Giovanni, this event, spearheaded by the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park, will include an array of performances from such artists as Herbert Woodward Martin, LaVerne Sci, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, University of Dayton Department of Music, the Tuskegee University Golden Voices Choir, and other special guests.

Cost: $6-$10

More info: 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org

4. “Something Rotten!”

When: June 25 and 26; 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Lofino Center, 3868 Dayton Xenia-Rd., Beavercreek

Details: Matthew Owens directs Beavercreek Community Theatre’s presentation of Karey Kirkpatrick, Wayne Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell’s Renaissance-era 2015 musical comedy. The hilarity concerns two brothers/playwrights seeking to outshine William Shakespeare.

Cost: $13-$16

More info: 937-429-4737 or bctheatre.org

Combined Shape Caption The Oregon Historic District Society (OHDS) and presenting sponsors, Toxic Brew Company and Alexandra Haines (a Keller Williams Realty Agent), are hosting the biannual OHDS Summer Garden Tour Saturday, June 25. Credit: OREGON HISTORIC DISTRICT SOCIETY Credit: OREGON HISTORIC DISTRICT SOCIETY Combined Shape Caption The Oregon Historic District Society (OHDS) and presenting sponsors, Toxic Brew Company and Alexandra Haines (a Keller Williams Realty Agent), are hosting the biannual OHDS Summer Garden Tour Saturday, June 25. Credit: OREGON HISTORIC DISTRICT SOCIETY Credit: OREGON HISTORIC DISTRICT SOCIETY

5. Oregon District Garden Tour

When: Saturday, June 25 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Check-in at Newcom Park, located at Brown, Hess and Green Street.

Details: The event will feature nine unique tour stops including architectural components from a Victorian home constructed in 1884 to federal brick style homes.

Cost: $15

More info: Eventbrite

Combined Shape Caption The Miami Valley Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It will be held June 25 at Austin Landing. Credit: Shutterstock Credit: Shutterstock Combined Shape Caption The Miami Valley Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It will be held June 25 at Austin Landing. Credit: Shutterstock Credit: Shutterstock

6. The Miami Valley Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It!

When: Saturday, June 25 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Austin Landing, 10400 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg

Details: Food from El Meson, Grumpy Joe’s, Rolling Indulgence, 1776 Grill, and Voltzy’s Rootbeer Stand among others as well as numerous vendors will be a part of this pickle celebration. There will also be live music, a Bud Light Beer Garden and more.

Cost: Free

More info: www.facebook.com/Austinlandingevents

Combined Shape Caption The second annual Wright Dunbar Day Block Party, organized by Dayton entrepreneur Tae Winston was held on Sunday, June 27, 2021, poet Paul Laurence Dunbar’s birthday. This year’s event was twice the size of 2020’s debut celebration featuring 120 vendors and 25 food trucks. Sunday was also the last day for dine-in and carryout at Texas Beef & Cattle Company. The restaurant opened in the Wright Dunbar Business District in 2016 and will be focusing solely on catering with hopes of finding a new location in the future. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam Combined Shape Caption The second annual Wright Dunbar Day Block Party, organized by Dayton entrepreneur Tae Winston was held on Sunday, June 27, 2021, poet Paul Laurence Dunbar’s birthday. This year’s event was twice the size of 2020’s debut celebration featuring 120 vendors and 25 food trucks. Sunday was also the last day for dine-in and carryout at Texas Beef & Cattle Company. The restaurant opened in the Wright Dunbar Business District in 2016 and will be focusing solely on catering with hopes of finding a new location in the future. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

7. Wright Dunbar Day Block Party

When: Sunday, June 26 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 1109 W. Third St., Dayton. Third and Williams Streets will be closed off during the duration of the block party.

Details: This family-friendly event offers vendors, food trucks, live entertainment and more in celebration of Paul Laurence Dunbar’s birthday.

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook

Combined Shape Caption “Sea, Cranes and Peaches,” an early 20th century work by an unidentified Korean artist, a gift of Mrs. Jefferson Patterson is among the pieces in “Art for the Ages: Conservation at DAI,” a new exhibition on display at Dayton Art Institute June 25 through September 11. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption “Sea, Cranes and Peaches,” an early 20th century work by an unidentified Korean artist, a gift of Mrs. Jefferson Patterson is among the pieces in “Art for the Ages: Conservation at DAI,” a new exhibition on display at Dayton Art Institute June 25 through September 11. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

8. “Art for the Ages: Conservation at DAI”

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25 through September 11

Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

Details: “Art for the Ages: Conservation at DAI” is a new exhibition examining how conservation protects delicate artworks for future generations of art enthusiasts. The show is exclusive to Dayton Art Institute.

Cost: Free for members. Nonmember admission is $15 adults, $10 seniors 60 and older, active military and groups of 10 or more, $5 college students 18 and older with ID and youth ages 7 to 17

More info: 937-223-5277 or www.daytonartinstitute.org

Combined Shape Caption Carillon Historical Park in Dayton is the the site of the 15th annual Carillon Park Rail Festival, a family-friendly event with free miniature train rides, model train displays, rail vendors and more, on Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Carillon Historical Park in Dayton is the the site of the 15th annual Carillon Park Rail Festival, a family-friendly event with free miniature train rides, model train displays, rail vendors and more, on Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

9. Carillon Rail Fest

When: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25 and 26

Where: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Details: Dayton History and Carillon Park Rail and Steam Society present the 15th annual Carillon Park Rail Festival. The two-day family-friendly event has free miniature train rides, model train displays, rail vendors, live steam engines and historic displays.

Cost: $12 adults (18-59), $10 seniors (60 and older), $8 children (3-17), free for Dayton History members and children younger than 3

More info: 937-293-2841 or www.daytonhistory.org

Combined Shape Caption Vocal groups the Temptations and the Righteous Brothers share a co-headlining gig at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Saturday, June 25. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Vocal groups the Temptations and the Righteous Brothers share a co-headlining gig at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Saturday, June 25. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

10. The Temptations and the Righteous Brothers

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: A double bill of legendary vocal groups the Temptations and the Righteous Brothers is among the diverse upcoming offerings at Rose Music Center.

Cost: $23-$72

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

Combined Shape Caption Dayton Society of Natural History hosts SunWatch Summerfest, a new event featuring handmade arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and educational programs, at SunWatch Indian Village and Archaeological Park in Dayton on Saturday, June 25. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Dayton Society of Natural History hosts SunWatch Summerfest, a new event featuring handmade arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and educational programs, at SunWatch Indian Village and Archaeological Park in Dayton on Saturday, June 25. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

11. SunWatch Summerfest

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25

Where: SunWatch Indian Village and Archaeological Park, 2301 W. River Road, Dayton

Details: Dayton Society of Natural History hosts SunWatch Summerfest, a new event featuring handmade arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and educational programs.

Cost: $5 nonmembers, $2.50 Dayton Society of Natural History members

More info: 937-268-8199 or www.sunwatch.org

Combined Shape Caption Dayton Dance Initiative performs "Making Moves" June 24 and 25 at the PNC Arts Annex. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Dayton Dance Initiative performs "Making Moves" June 24 and 25 at the PNC Arts Annex. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

12. Dayton Dance Initiative

When: 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24 and 25

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Dance Initiative presents “Making Moves,” a collaboration between 16 local dancers. The program, which has eight world premiere pieces, will be followed by a Q&A with the participants.

Cost: $20-$30

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Combined Shape Caption Milwaukee-based Altered Five Blues Band (pictured) and R&B group Joslyn & the Sweet Compression are the out-of-town acts with free concerts this weekend at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Milwaukee-based Altered Five Blues Band (pictured) and R&B group Joslyn & the Sweet Compression are the out-of-town acts with free concerts this weekend at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

13. Altered Five Blues Band

When: 7 p.m. Friday, June 24

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season presents Milwaukee-based Altered Five Blues Band at Levitt Pavilion. Music continues at the outdoor venue with R&B group Joslyn & the Sweet Compression on Saturday, June 25.

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

Combined Shape Caption Two pups enjoy the day's festivities. PHOTO/Jeffrey Brown Combined Shape Caption Two pups enjoy the day's festivities. PHOTO/Jeffrey Brown

14. Bark in the Burg

When: Saturday, June 25 from 8 a.m. to noon

Where: Miamisburg Community Park, 550 S. First St., Miamisburg

Details: This event, which kicks off with a 5K-9, features food trucks, vendors and an off leash free dog play inside of Canal Run Dog Park.

Cost: Free

More info: website

Combined Shape Caption Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley presents a high energy rock ’n’ roll show from Rick K. Road Trip at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Friday, June 24. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Combined Shape Caption Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley presents a high energy rock ’n’ roll show from Rick K. Road Trip at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Friday, June 24. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

15. Rick K. Road Trip

When: 8 p.m. Friday, June 24

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley presents a high energy rock ‘n’ roll show from Rick K. Road Trip. The cover group plays hits from the 1960s to the present.

Cost: $5 general admission in advance, $10 day of show

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.