30 events to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Dayton

Where: American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton

Cost: $14 for members; $15 for non-members

More info: www.accdayton.com

2. St. Patrick’s Day Party at Bainbridge Hall

The Ancient Order of Hibernians will hold its 131st annual St. Patrick’s Day Party on March 11. There will be live music by Sons O’ Blarney. Performances include Dwyer School of Irish Dance and McGovern Irish Dance.

When: Saturday, March 11 at 3 p.m.

Where: Bainbridge Hall, 267 Bainbridge St., Dayton

Cost: $1

3. St. Patrick’s Day Bash at Bock Family Brewing

St. Patrick’s Day at Bock starts at noon on March 17. Let’s Eat Food Truck will be on-site all day. The Dwyer School of Irish Dance will arrive at 6 p.m. and the Fintan Irish Band starts at 7 p.m. They will be serving Irish Stout and Irish Red as well as Jameson and Bailey’s drink specials. At 4 p.m. the brewery will be tapping a special cask edition of Cup of Ambition Irish Stout, a coffee stout, which can be served as a car bomb.

When: Saturday, March 17 starting at noon

Where: Bock Family Brewing, 8150 Washington Village Drive, Centerville

Cost: Free

More info: www.bockfamilybrewing.com

4. St. Pat’s Fest Irish Festival Carroll High School

Carroll High School will celebrate St. Pat’s Fest Irish Festival on March 10-11. Friday evening will be a traditional Irish Fish Fry. Event proceeds will support student scholarships, music program needs and campus improvements. Events include gambling for adults, carnival games, basket raffles, a silent auction, life-sized games, Irish dancers, a leprechaun magic show and live music.

Schedule:

4:30-5:30 p.m.: Drive-thru carryout at the back loading dock

7-10 p.m. under the tent: Live music with Wildcat Road featuring Carroll graduate Rocky Twarek ‘89

8-11 p.m. in the main gym: Live music with FinTan blending high-energy Celtic, folk and acoustic styles into Irish music tunes

When: Friday, March 10 from 6 p.m. to midnight and Saturday, March 11 from noon to 11 p.m.

Where: Carroll High School, 4524 Linden Ave., Dayton

Cost: $20 advance sales and $25 at the door. Must be 21 or older. All ages and free admission on March 11.

More info: 937-253-8188 or www.carrollhs.org.

5. St. Patty’s Day Arrangement event at Centerville Florists

Centerville Florists will hold a festive St. Patty’s Day Arrangement event on March 15. The arrangement will include green hydrangea, golden yellow standard and spray roses, bells of Ireland, green hypericum berries, curly willow, parvifolia eucalyptus, and mixed greeneries. It is arranged in a glass bubble vase and then topped off with a leprechaun’s hat. There will also be a wine tasting that includes a flight of four wines.

When: Wednesday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Centerville Florists, 209 N. Main St., Centerville

Cost: $70 for the arrangement; $10 for the wine tasting

More info: 937-433-0566

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

6. St. Patrick’s Day at The Dublin Pub

The Dublin Pub will celebrate its 25th anniversary with St. Patrick’s Day events throughout the weekend. The pre-party begins March 16 starting at 5 p.m. A one-mile run will take place at 5 p.m. The big bash starts at 5:30 a.m. on March 17 with the first 100 people receiving a free T-shirt. The Survivors Party will be March 18 at 6 p.m.

Schedule:

Thursday, March 16

11 a.m.: Dublin Pub opens for lunch

5-7 p.m.: Tent opens for VIP pre-party with the second annual Dublin Pub Jameson One Mile run, featuring DJ Jay Nigro of Liftoff Entertainment.

7-11 p.m.: The VIP experience rocking the night with Love Bomb opening up for Stranger

Friday, March 17

4:30 a.m.: Admission line pre-check at Wayne Avenue entrance

5:30 a.m.: Breakfast and Guinness. The first 100 people get a free St. Patrick’s Day T-shirt. Mix 107.7 morning show.

7 a.m. inside stage: Paul Cullen from Ireland

7-10 a.m. at main stage: Jameson’s Folly

10 a.m.: Free shuttle bus starts from Dublin Pub to Flanagans

10:30 a.m.: Master of ceremonies Jim Bucher the TV guy hosts

10:30 a.m. at the main stage: Celtic Academy of Irish Dance

11 a.m. inside church stage: Jameson’s Folly

11 a.m. on main stage in tent: Jameson Girls

11 a.m.: Jameson free photo booth

Noon on main stage: Miami Valley Pipes and Drums

1 p.m. on main stage: McGovern Irish Dance

2:30 p.m. on main stage: Father, Son & Friends

3 p.m. inside church stage: Until Rust

3:30 p.m. on main stage: McGovern Irish Dance

5 p.m. on main stage: Guinness Girls main stage

5:30 p.m. Celtic Academy of Irish Dance

6 p.m. on main stage: Jay Tieber tribute to those who have passed featuring Shawn MacIntyre Hall and “Amazing Grace” on bagpipes.

7 p.m. on main stage: Jameson Girls

8:30 p.m. on main stage: Castle Close, Celtic Rock

9 p.m. inside church stage: White Knuckle Weekend

Saturday, March 18

6 p.m. to midnight Survivors Party with live music from Lost Celts and Dulahan

When: Thursday, March 16 at 5 p.m., Friday, March 17 at 5:30 a.m., Saturday, March 18 at 6 p.m.

Where: The Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Cost: $10 on March 16; $10 cash-only cover for March 17

More info: www.dubpub.com

7. St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Flanagan’s

The St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Flanagan’s will be held March 17 with green beer and live music.

Schedule of bands:

9-9:30 a.m.: Miami Valley Pipes and Drums

9:45-10:15 a.m.: Father Son & Friends

10:30-10:45 a.m.: McGovern Irish

11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Father Son & Friends

1-1:45 p.m.: House music

2-3:45 p.m.: Cryin Out Loud

4-4:45 p.m.: House music

5-7:45 p.m.: Dulahan

8-8:45 p.m.: House music

9 a.m. to midnight: My Girl Friday

When: Friday, March 17 starting at 9 a.m.

Where: Flanagan’s, 101 Stewart St., Dayton

Cost: $10 general admission; free re-entry with wristband

More info: www.flanagansdayton.com

8. St. Patrick’s Day Party at Good Time Charlie’s

Good Time Charlie’s will host its St. Patrick’s Day Party on March 17 that will include breakfast, DJ, karaoke and the 4Low Band.

When: Friday, March 17 starting at 10 a.m.

Where: Good Time Charlie’s, 61 S. Main St. in Miamisburg

Cost: Free

More info: www.gtcintheburg.com

9. Giant St. Patrick’s Day Blues Party at The Hidden Gem Music Club

The Hidden Gem Music Club in Dayton will host a St. Patrick’s Day Blues Party on March 17 with Toronzo Cannon and special guest star Noah Wotherspoon. Doors open at 7 p.m. with music at 8 p.m.

When: Friday, March 17 starting at 7 p.m.

Where: The Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton

Cost: $20 for advance tickets; $25 day of the show

More info: www.hiddengemdayton.com

10. St. Patrick’s Day Party at The Irish Club of Dayton

The Irish Club of Dayton will hold its St. Patrick’s Day Party on March 17 with 92.9 broadcasting live. Sixteen-ounce drafts will be $4 and there will be other food and drink specials.

Schedule of events:

7-11 a.m.: Big O’Breakfast

9 a.m. to noon: Live broadcast with Danielle from 92.9

1-5 p.m.: Music with Everybody Dance Now

7 p.m.: O’Rodney Band

When: Friday, March 17 starting at 7 a.m.

Where: Irish Club of Dayton, 6555 Dog Leg Rd., Dayton

Cost: No cover during the day, $5 for the band at 6 p.m.

More info: 937-890-5825

11. St. Patrick’s Day Party at J.D. Legends

J.D. Legends in Franklin will hold its St. Patrick’s Day Party with Rayne Johnson on March 17. Other musical performances include Mad Hatter, Eight Days Sober, Lovebomb and J Frost 5. There will be free bowling from 1-6 p.m. and an afterparty with DJ Todd. Domestic Beer Buckets will be $20 and Fireball shots will be $4 all day. 1 p.m. 65 Millard Drive.

When: Friday, March 17 starting at 1 p.m.

Where: J.D. Legends, 65 Millard Drive, Franklin

Cost: $15-$25

More info: www.jdlegends.com

12. Lucky Goat Yoga at Vandalia Art Park

Lucky Goat Yoga will be held at the Vandalia Art Park on March 15. Come dressed in green and bring a yoga mat, towel and water.

When: Wednesday, March 15 at 6 p.m.

Where: Vandalia Art Park, VRM3+48 Vandalia

Cost: $30

More info: www.goatcountryllc.com

13. St. Patrick’s Day at Mr. Boro’s Tavern

Mr. Boro’s Tavern will hold its sixth annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration on March 17. Menu items will include bangers and mash, Irish pizza and reubens. Gift cards will be awarded for the best dressed.

When: Friday, March 17 starting at 11 a.m.

Where: Mr. Boro’s Tavern, 495 N. Main St., Springboro

Cost: Free

More info: www.mrborostavern.com

14. St. Patrick’s Day at O’Caroline’s

The Caroline in Troy will become Irish just for one day. O’Caroline’s will be serving up a St. Patrick’s Day special from 4-9 p.m. March 17, featuring $3 pints of Guinness. Specials include: Reuben stew topped with shredded Swiss and rye croutons, bangers and mash with Guinness Jus, cabbage rolls over mashed potatoes with tomato sauce, hand-carved corned beef with stout braised cabbage, and battered fish and chips with coleslaw. Appetizers, sandwiches, salads, sides and desserts will also be served during this special event.

When: Friday, March 17 at 4:30 p.m.

Where: The Caroline, 5 S. Market St., Troy

Cost: Menu prices vary

More info: www.thecarolineonthesquare.com

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

15. St. Patrick’s at the Peach

St. Patrick’s at the Peach will be held at Peach’s Grill in Yellow Springs on March 11. There will be music, dancers, Irish food specials and drinks.

When: Saturday, March 11

Where: Peach’s Grill, 104 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

Cost: Free

More info: www.peachesgrill.com

16. St. Patrick’s Day at the Pub Beavercreek

The Pub Beavercreek will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 with Irish food, drink specials, live music, face painting, Celtic dancers and a DJ.

Schedule:

8-11 a.m.: Live music with FinTan

11 a.m.: Face painting

Noon to 1 p.m.: Celtic dancers

2-3 p.m.: Miami Valley Pipers

3-6 p.m.: Rocky Creek

7-11 p.m.: DJ Chris Lutz

When: Friday, March 17 starting at 8 a.m.

Where: The Pub at The Greene, 39 Greene Blvd., Beavercreek

Cost: Free

More info: www.experiencethepub.com

17. St. Patrick’s Day event at RTWW

Russell Total Wealth and Wellness will hold a St. Patrick’s Day event March 17. There will be Irish appetizers, beer, cocktail tasting, BINGO and prizes for those wearing green.

When: Friday, March 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: 1 Russell Place, Oakwood

Cost: Free

18. St. Patrick’s Day Party at Star City Brewing Company

Star City Brewing Company in Miamisburg will hold its sixth annual St. Patrick’s Day Party on March 17. There will be beer, live music, games and food from the Hamburger Wagon. VIP seating for the day are available. The Paddywhackers play from 1-4 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. Doors open at noon. VIP tickets include a guaranteed table for four people near the live performance, door entry for four people, re-entry and access to live music.

When: Friday, March 17 starting at noon

Where: Star City Brewing Company, 319 S. Second St., Miamisburg

Cost: $7 day of event; VIP tickets are $40; Early bird tickets are $5

More info: https://starcitybrewing.square.site

19. Shamrock Shindig at St. Patrick Catholic Church

St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy will host its Shamrock Shindig on March 18. There will be live music, food, drinks, a raffle and a Queen of Hearts drawing. The money is being raised for the school’s expenses associated with security, counseling services and programs, and extracurricular activities.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m.

Where: St. Patrick Catholic Church, 409 E. Main St., Troy

Cost: $35

More info: www.stpattroy.org

20. St. Patrick’s Day Hangover Bash at Top Dog Saloon

Top Dog Saloon in Fairborn will hold a Day After St. Patrick’s Day Hangover Bash on March 18. There will be music from Wayward Home for Lost Souls, San Francisco Zodiaks and Grey Cloud Nein. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the music starts at 9 p.m.

When: Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m.

Where: Top Dog Saloon, 308 W. Main St., Fairborn

Cost: Free

More info: 937-878-4430

21. Lucky St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl at Troll Pub

Troll Pub will hold its annual Lucky St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl throughout the Oregon District on March 17 and 18. Locations on the crawl include Canal Street Arcade and Deli, Corner Kitchen and Oregon Express. Troll Pub will host its own event on March 17 and Yellow Cab Tavern will hold an after-party both nights from 10 p.m. to midnight. Crawl starts at 4 p.m. on both days.

When: Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 at 4 p.m.

Where: Troll Pub, 216 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Cost: $10-$15

More info: www.trollpub.com

22. St. Patrick’s Day Party at the Troll Pub

Troll Pub will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a St. Patrick’s Day party on March 17. There will be live music, vendors, green beer and food.

When: Friday, March 17 starting at noon

Where: Troll Pub, 216 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Cost: $15 presale; $20 at the door

More info: www.trollpub.com

23. St. Patrick’s ROCKS PARTY at Wings Sports Bar and Grille

Wings Sports Bar and Grille in Vandalia will hold its first St. Patrick’s ROCKS PARTY on March 17. There will be a heated tent outside and live music including Route 88, Saint Hellion, Latter and Big Mother.

When: Friday, March 17 starting at noon

Where: Wings Sports Bar and Grille, 7901 N. Dixie Dr., Vandalia

Cost: Free

More info: www.wingssportsbar.com

24. WTUE St. Pat-Rock’s Day Festival in Fairborn

WTUE will hold its annual St. Pat-Rock’s Day Festival in Fairborn on March 17. WTUE will be broadcasting live from the party. The party happens rain or shine as there will be a tent. Live music performances include Dulahan, Dwyer School of Irish Dance, The Weekend Effect, Big Mother and The Hathaways. There will also be local food trucks, beer and margaritas.

When: Friday, March 17 starting at 11:30 a.m.

Where: Downtown Fairborn, 5 N. Broad St.

Cost: $10 for a wristband

More info: www.stpatrocks.com

25. Green Dayton 2023 at Yellow Cab Tavern

Green Dayton 2023, a tribute to ’90s Green Day on Saint Patrick’s Day, will take place March 17 at the Yellow Cab Tavern. Green Dayton is a high-energy, fun-lovin’, hard-rockin’ tribute to the band Green Day. Justin Roseberry on guitar and vocals, Bruce Hull on bass and vocals, and Brian Hoeflich on drums. Supporting them with their debut performance will be Blink 183, a ‘90s tribute to Blink 182 with Zac Pitts, Craig Myers, Mike Wordzmann, and Adam Bostik.

When: Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m.

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Cost: $9 in advance at $12 at the door

More info: www.yellowcabtavern.com

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

ST. PATRICK’S DAY RACES

26. Alpha Media Dayton 1/2K Draft Dash at Community Golf Course

The Alpha Media Dayton 1/2K Draft Dash will be held at Community Golf Course in Dayton on March 17. After running just over 500 yards, there will be green beer, a breakfast buffet, live music and a DJ. Awards will be given out for best dressed. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the race starts at 10 a.m.

When: Friday, March 17 starting at 9 a.m.

Where: Community Golf Course, 2917 Berkley St., Dayton

Cost: $25-$30

More info: www.wingam.com

27. Mile Run at Dublin Pub

The Dublin Pub’s One Mile Run will be held on March 16. The course will run through downtown Dayton. Runners must maintain a 20 minute-mile pace. Registration and packet pickup opens at 4:30 p.m. There will be a costume contest at the starting line at 6:20 p.m. The race begins at 6:30 p.m.

When: Thursday, March 16 starting at 4:30 p.m.

Where: The Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Cost: $35 through March 15. $40 the day of the race.

More info: www.dublinpub.itsyourrace.com

Credit: DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED Credit: DAVID MOODIE/CONTRIBUTED

28. Charity 5K at Harrigan’s Tavern

The Harrigan’s Charity 5K is set for March 11. The registration tent opens at 7:30 a.m. and the race begins at 9:30 a.m. The tavern will open at 9 a.m.

When: Saturday, March 11 starting at 7:30 a.m.

Where: Harrigan’s Tavern, 4070 Marshall Rd., Kettering

Cost: $35 through March 11; $40 the day of the event

More info: www.harrigans5K.com

29. Shamrock Shuffle 5K at St. Patrick Catholic Church

The St. Patrick School Alumni and Friends will hold its ninth annual Shamrock Shuffle 5K race on March 18. Following the race, the Kegs and Eggs Breakfast will be held. Awards and door prizes will be awarded.

When: Saturday, March 18 starting at 7 a.m.

Where: St. Patrick Catholic Church, 409 E. Main St., Troy

Cost: $25

More info: 937-524-1517 or ckarnehm@gmail.com

30. St. Paddy’s Day Brooks 3.1 Beer Run in Tipp City

The 2023 St. Paddy’s Day Brooks 3.1 Beer Run will be held March 17 in downtown Tipp City. Drink a beer or a root beer at every mile. If you don’t want to drink either, there is a non-competitor option where you can run the course but you are not required to drink at the stops.

When: Friday, March 17 starting at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Broadway between Fourth and First Streets, Tipp City

Cost: $35

More info: https://www.cantstoprunningco.com/

31. St. Patrick’s Day 5K at the Vandalia Recreation Center

A St. Patrick’s Day 5K will be held March 17 at the Vandalia Recreation Center. The course is mainly roads and sidewalks in the neighborhood behind the shopping center with a loop through the rec center sports field and back. Awards will be given out for various age groups.

When: Friday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Rd., Vandalia

Cost: Current members run for free; $10 for ages 15 and up; Free for ages 14 and under

More info: www.vandaliareccenter.com