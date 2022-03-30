8 events you should check out in Dayton beginning this weekend

It’s no April Fool’s Day joke to say Daytonians have plenty of entertainment options to choose from this week. From the local premiere of a Broadway show and a showcase of classical music to a spoken word event and a collegiate production executed with Broadway-style pizzazz, let’s take a quick look at these and a few other area events.
“Sweet Charity”
When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 1 through 3.
Where: Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Dayton
Details: Tassy Kirbas, a dynamic triple threat executing a level of professionalism beyond her years, delivers one of the best performances of the season in this enjoyable production of Cy Coleman, Dorothy Fields and Neil Simon’s classic 1966 musical “Sweet Charity.” Guest choreographer Brandon Kelly, a WSU graduate, supplies outstanding homages to Bob Fosse in thrilling numbers such as “Big Spender,” “Rich Man’s Frug,” “If My Friends Could See Me Now,” and “Rhythm of Life.” Anyone who loves the Fosse technique should not miss this production.
Cost: $15-$25
More info: 937-775-2500 or wright.edu/tdmp
“Come From Away”
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 6 through 10
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: Dayton Live’s Premier Health Broadway Series presents “Come From Away.” The new musical written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein details the true-life incidents that unfurled in Gander, Newfoundland on September 11, 2001 when 38 airplanes were diverted to an airstrip in the small town.
Cost: $29-$129
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
“April Fools and Geniuses”
When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: This DPO Masterworks Series concert features special guest Aleksandra Kasman, the 2019-2020 Young Artist in Residence of National Public Radio’s “Performance Today” performing Rachmaninoff’s Third Piano Concerto.
Cost: $14-$68
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
“My Name Is Not Mom”
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 2
Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: Dayton Live presents “My Name Is Not Mom,” a show from Internet sensations Tiffany Jenkins, Meredith Masony and Dena Blizzard. This event is recommended for ages 18 and older.
Cost: $35-$55
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
New Morse Code
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. April 6
Where: University of Dayton, Sears Recital Hall, Jesse Philips Humanities Center, 300 College Park, Dayton
Details: University of Dayton’s ArtsLIVE season 2021-2022 comes to a close with a concert by New Morse Code. The cello and percussion duo of Hannah Collins and Michael Compitello will perform pieces by Christopher Stark, Andy Akiho and Viet Coung.
Cost: Free for UD students, $18 general admission, $15 seniors 60 and older and UD alumni, $10 UD employees and retirees, $5 youth and students younger than 21
More info: 937-229-2545 or udayton.edu
John Holiday
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: Dayton Opera presents the Texas-born countertenor in an Opera Star Recital. Holiday, who received a Master of Music in vocal performance from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, finished fifth on NBC’s “The Voice” in December 2020.
Cost: $32-$100
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
Latisha
When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 3. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Details: Dayton Poetry Slam presents Latisha with open mike poets. The local writer and spoken word artist, who identifies as a Black gay felon, has won numerous competitions, including the Story Slam Dayton’s Season 4 Grand Slam in June 2020. This event features two rounds of open mike performances to open and close the show.
Cost: $2
More info: yellowcabtavern.com
“Funny Girl”
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6
Where: Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg
Details: “A Century of Cinema” film series presents the first of two Barbara Streisand vehicles this month. The singer-turned-actor won an Academy Award for the role of Fanny Brice in the 1968 musical comedy. Doug Sorrell hosts each screening and shares stories, photos, film clips and more. Next up in the series is “What’s Up Doc” on April 20.
Cost: $5
More info: 937-530-8013 or www.myplazatheatre.com
Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.
Russell Florence Jr. contributed to this report.
