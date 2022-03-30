8 events you should check out in Dayton beginning this weekend

Cost: $15-$25

More info: 937-775-2500 or wright.edu/tdmp

Caption "Come From Away," written by Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is presented by Dayton Live at the Schuster Center in Dayton, Wednesday through Sunday, April 6 through 10. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“Come From Away”

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 6 through 10

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: Dayton Live’s Premier Health Broadway Series presents “Come From Away.” The new musical written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein details the true-life incidents that unfurled in Gander, Newfoundland on September 11, 2001 when 38 airplanes were diverted to an airstrip in the small town.

Cost: $29-$129

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Caption Russian-born pianist Aleksandra Kasman, who was the 2019-2020 Young Artist in Residence of National Public Radio's "Performance Today," joins the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra for "April Fools and Geniuses" at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“April Fools and Geniuses”

When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: This DPO Masterworks Series concert features special guest Aleksandra Kasman, the 2019-2020 Young Artist in Residence of National Public Radio’s “Performance Today” performing Rachmaninoff’s Third Piano Concerto.

Cost: $14-$68

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Caption Dayton Live presents Internet sensations Tiffany Jenkins, Meredith Masony and Dena Blizzard in "My Name Is Not Mom" at Victoria Theatre in Dayton on Saturday, April 2. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“My Name Is Not Mom”

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 2

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Live presents “My Name Is Not Mom,” a show from Internet sensations Tiffany Jenkins, Meredith Masony and Dena Blizzard. This event is recommended for ages 18 and older.

Cost: $35-$55

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Caption New Morse Code, the cello and percussion duo of Hannah Collins (left) and Michael Compitello, performs pieces by Christopher Stark, Andy Akiho and Viet Coung in the University of Dayton's Sears Recital Hall on Wednesday, April 6. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

New Morse Code

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. April 6

Where: University of Dayton, Sears Recital Hall, Jesse Philips Humanities Center, 300 College Park, Dayton

Details: University of Dayton’s ArtsLIVE season 2021-2022 comes to a close with a concert by New Morse Code. The cello and percussion duo of Hannah Collins and Michael Compitello will perform pieces by Christopher Stark, Andy Akiho and Viet Coung.

Cost: Free for UD students, $18 general admission, $15 seniors 60 and older and UD alumni, $10 UD employees and retirees, $5 youth and students younger than 21

More info: 937-229-2545 or udayton.edu

Caption Texas-born countertenor John Holiday, who received a Master of Music in vocal performances from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, performs in an Opera Star Recital presented by Dayton Opera at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Sunday, April 3. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

John Holiday

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: Dayton Opera presents the Texas-born countertenor in an Opera Star Recital. Holiday, who received a Master of Music in vocal performance from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, finished fifth on NBC’s “The Voice” in December 2020.

Cost: $32-$100

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Caption Dayton Poetry Slam presents Latisha, the local writer and spoken word artist, the winner of Story Slam Dayton's Season 4 Grand Slam in June 2020, at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton on Sunday, April 3. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Latisha

When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 3. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Poetry Slam presents Latisha with open mike poets. The local writer and spoken word artist, who identifies as a Black gay felon, has won numerous competitions, including the Story Slam Dayton’s Season 4 Grand Slam in June 2020. This event features two rounds of open mike performances to open and close the show.

Cost: $2

More info: yellowcabtavern.com

Caption A Century of Cinema presents "Funny Girl," the 1968 musical comedy starring singer-turned-actor Barbara Streisand, at Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg on Wednesday, April 6. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“Funny Girl”

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6

Where: Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg

Details: “A Century of Cinema” film series presents the first of two Barbara Streisand vehicles this month. The singer-turned-actor won an Academy Award for the role of Fanny Brice in the 1968 musical comedy. Doug Sorrell hosts each screening and shares stories, photos, film clips and more. Next up in the series is “What’s Up Doc” on April 20.

Cost: $5

More info: 937-530-8013 or www.myplazatheatre.com

