10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Musical theater from Dayton Playhouse, spoken word from Broken English: Dayton, the return of Black Violin, and celebratory First Friday activities are just some of the many offerings in store this weekend. Here’s more information on these and other upcoming area events.
Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY
1. “Hello, Dolly!”
When: Through May 15; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays
Where: Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton
Details: Tina McPhearson shines with humor and heart as matchmaker Dolly Levi in Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart’s classic 1964 musical comedy. Great work particularly and respectively extends to charming duo Chris Nelson and Kevin Willardson as co-workers Cornelius Hackl and Barnaby Tucker, whose expressive “Dancing” inside a New York City hat shop is a humorous delight.
Cost: $18-$20
More info: 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
2. “May 4th Voices”
When: Through May 15; 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Xenia Area Community Theater, 45 E. Second St., Xenia
Details: This local premiere of David Hassler’s drama is based on eyewitness accounts of the 1970 Kent State shootings.
Cost: $12-$15
More info: xeniaact1.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
3. Black Violin
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: Dayton Live presents Black Violin’s return to town for a public concert and sessions with local music students. Viola player Wil B and violinist Kev Marcus, which formed the duo in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 2004, founded the Black Violin Foundation in 2019.
Cost: $30-$50
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
4. Broken English: Dayton
When: 7:45 p.m. Friday, May 6
Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton
Details: This installment of Broken English: Dayton features Mariah Ivey, Thomas Ellison and Siri Imani. A pre-show cocktail hour in the gallery includes the visual art of Zuri Ali and Jamaal Durr and meet and greet with the performers.
Cost: $25-$35
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
5. Mother’s Day Concert to Benefit Ukraine
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, May 8
Where: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson St., Dayton
Details: Award-winning musicians from the University of Cincinnati-College Conservatory of Music with ties to Ukraine will be featured in concert. Musicians include pianist Diana Chubak of Ternopil in Western Ukraine, violinist Andrii Isakov of Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine, pianist/composer Maksym Mahlay, and cellist Joshua Bermudez
Cost: $15 suggested donation. Donations will be evenly divided between Nova Ukraine and Presbyterian Disaster Assistance
More info: www.westminsterdayton.org
Credit: JUSTIN WALTON
6. “The Music Man”
When: Through May 21; Thursday and Friday matinee and evening, Saturday evening, and Sunday brunch and evening
Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro
Details: Meredith Willson’s classic musical comedy about con artist Harold Hill’s 1912 visit to River City, Iowa is substantially heightened here by lovely soprano Megan Arrington as no-nonsense librarian Marian Paroo. Arrington’s beautifully lyric-driven renditions of “My White Knight” and “Till There Was You” are standouts in this energetic production that also features outstanding vocals from the bickering-turned-harmonious Quartet (Paul Ford, Adam Holthus, Layne MacPherson and Bryson Tyler Wires) in “Sincere,” “It’s You” and “Lida Rose.”
Cost: $37-$78
More info: 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
7. “Foxhole”
When: 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7
Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: Receiving its local premiere, “Foxhole” is told over the course of 36 hours from the vantage point of five soldiers in three separate wars: The American Civil War, World War I and Iraq. The soldiers ultimately come to terms with such themes as morality and futility as volatile situations escalate. Dayton native Collin Brazie served as cinematographer/director of photography for the film and will participate in a Q&A following the screening.
Cost: $10.50
More info: neonmovies.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
8. Passport to Metroparks
When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday May 6
Where: Riverscape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
Details: This free, family-friendly festival previews all the MetroPark happenings this summer from cultural festivals to MetroParks’ programs.
More info: www.metroparks.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
9. The Square is Where Kickoff Party
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday May 6
Where: Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: The Downtown Dayton Partnership’s The Square is Where programming officially kicks off with a giveaway, derby-themed photobooth and free mocktails, cornhole, live music from Lavender Honey, games, food trucks, and more.
More info: www.downtowndayton.org
Credit: Tom Gilliam
10. First Friday
When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, May 6
Where: Several locations throughout downtown Dayton
Details: Celebrate the beginning of May with a variety of entertaining options from live music and art exhibits to dining and shopping specials.
More info: www.downtowndayton.org
