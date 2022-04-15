dayton-daily-news logo
Arts fundraiser features magic, music in Vandalia

New York actor and performer Coleman Hemsath, a Butler High School graduate, will be featured at Butler on Sunday, April 24. CONTRIBUTED

New York actor and performer Coleman Hemsath, a Butler High School graduate, will be featured at Butler on Sunday, April 24.

A magic and music showcase titled “Celebrating the Magic” is slated Sunday, April 24 at 2 p.m. at Butler High School’s Performing Arts Theater.

Emceed by Nathan Edwards, morning anchor at ABC 22/Fox 45, the family-friendly event serves to commemorate the 20th anniversary of a major renovation of the Performing Arts Theater into Vandalia’s premier venue for theatrical and musical performances.

Magician John Michael Hinton will perform at Butler High School on Sunday, April 24. CONTRIBUTED

Magician John Michael Hinton will perform at Butler High School on Sunday, April 24. CONTRIBUTED

Magician John Michael Hinton will perform at Butler High School on Sunday, April 24.

John Michael Hinton, a magician featured on the TV series “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” will serve as the headliner. New York actor and performer Coleman Hemsath, a 2011 Butler High School graduate, will also perform. The show will include solos and musical performances from Butler’s ensembles, a silent auction, raffles, and, for the first time, an alumni choir.

Tickets are $15 and benefit the Vandalia-Butler Foundation, which supports classroom projects in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools and other community projects. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite or at the door.

The Performing Arts Theater’s transformation was spearheaded by Margo Steinbaugh, a retired schoolteacher who led a community-wide fundraising campaign that raised $263,000, a sum matched by Vandalia-Butler City Schools.

Butler High School is located at 600 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

