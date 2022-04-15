Arts fundraiser features magic, music in Vandalia

A magic and music showcase titled “Celebrating the Magic” is slated Sunday, April 24 at 2 p.m. at Butler High School’s Performing Arts Theater.
Emceed by Nathan Edwards, morning anchor at ABC 22/Fox 45, the family-friendly event serves to commemorate the 20th anniversary of a major renovation of the Performing Arts Theater into Vandalia’s premier venue for theatrical and musical performances.
John Michael Hinton, a magician featured on the TV series “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” will serve as the headliner. New York actor and performer Coleman Hemsath, a 2011 Butler High School graduate, will also perform. The show will include solos and musical performances from Butler’s ensembles, a silent auction, raffles, and, for the first time, an alumni choir.
Tickets are $15 and benefit the Vandalia-Butler Foundation, which supports classroom projects in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools and other community projects. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite or at the door.
The Performing Arts Theater’s transformation was spearheaded by Margo Steinbaugh, a retired schoolteacher who led a community-wide fundraising campaign that raised $263,000, a sum matched by Vandalia-Butler City Schools.
Butler High School is located at 600 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia.
