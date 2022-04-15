Arts fundraiser features magic, music in Vandalia

John Michael Hinton, a magician featured on the TV series “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” will serve as the headliner. New York actor and performer Coleman Hemsath, a 2011 Butler High School graduate, will also perform. The show will include solos and musical performances from Butler’s ensembles, a silent auction, raffles, and, for the first time, an alumni choir.

Tickets are $15 and benefit the Vandalia-Butler Foundation, which supports classroom projects in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools and other community projects. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite or at the door.