Bountiful concert season: There’s something for everyone

Eclectic offerings of orchestral, vocal and chamber performances will fill area stages throughout the 2022-2023 season.
Under the artistic leadership of Neal Gittleman, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra once again embraces the greats (Beethoven, Berlioz, Mozart and Tchaikovsky among others) while spotlighting accomplished soloists such as Dayton’s own acclaimed flutist Brandon Patrick George and Ukrainian-born Israeli violinist Vadim Gluzman. The Gluzman concert will also feature the DPO debut of Antoine Clark, heralded as a rising star among young American conductors who also served as Cincinnati Symphony’s 2022 MAC Music Innovator.
Classical aside, you’re bound to find flavorful options within the DPO’s SuperPops and Rockin’ Orchestra presentations, particularly evenings devoted to pop/rock icons Fleetwood Mac and Paul Simon in addition to spicy Latin rhythms (“Havana Nights”), swing (“Swing is the Thing”) and Broadway (“An Evening of Sondheim” featuring Wright State University musical theatre students).
Dayton Opera plans to evoke jazz legend Charlie Parker with the Dayton premiere of “Charlie Parker’s Yardbird,” deliver Gian Carlo Menotti’s touching “Amahl and the Night Visitors” just in time for the holidays, celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Maria Callas, and conclude with Richard Wagner’s grand “Das Rheingold.”
Classical fans can also expect strong performances from Bach Society of Dayton (under the leadership of its new music director David Crean), Chamber Music Yellow Springs, and Springfield Symphony Orchestra (showcasing legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman). Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra will notably salute Hollywood with the music of Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer (”The Lion King”).
Variety abounds elsewhere courtesy of Arbogast Performing Arts Center, Dayton Live, Miami Valley Community Concert Association and University of Dayton as well as venues wrapping up their seasons such as Levitt Pavilion and Rose Music Center at The Heights.
CLASSICAL
Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra
Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton
937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org
Founded in 1933, the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, led by conductor Neal Gittleman since 1995, is a cornerstone of the arts in the Miami Valley featuring over 80 regional musicians. The orchestra’s rich tradition and flavorful programming equally appeals to classical aficionados and music lovers who enjoy a range of genres such as pop, rock, jazz, and Broadway.
Masterworks Series
7:30 p.m. Schuster Center
Sept. 16-17, 2022: “Pines of Rome and Brandon Patrick George”
Oct. 21-22, 2022: “Far Away Places: Scheherazade”
Nov. 18-19, 2022: “Symphonie fantastique and Vadim Gluzman”
Feb. 24-25, 2023: “Tchaikovsky’s Polish Symphony”
Mar. 10-11, 2023: “Perspectives: War and Peace”
Apr. 14 and 16, 2023: “Das Rheingold”
May 19-20, 2023: “Beethoven’s Second Symphony”
SuperPops Series
7:30 p.m. Schuster Center
Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2022: “Havana Nights”
Dec. 2-3, 2022: “Hometown Holiday featuring Amahl and the Night Visitors”
Jan. 20-21, 2023: “An Evening of Sondheim”
Mar. 31-Apr.1, 2023: “Swing is the Thing”
Apr. 21-23, 2023: “Peter Pan”
Rockin’ Orchestra Series
7:30 p.m. Schuster Center
Sept. 24, 2022: “Landslide: A Tribute to the Music of Fleetwood Mac”
Nov. 12, 2022: “Windborne’s The Music of Pink Floyd”
Feb. 4, 2023: “Rewind: Celebrating the Music of the ‘80s”
June 10, 2023: “The Paul Simon Songbook”
Family Series
3 p.m. Schuster Center
Oct. 23, 2022: “PhilharMonster”
Oct. 30, 2022: “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”
Dec. 11, 2022: “The Nutcracker’
Mar. 12, 2023: “The Mysterious Maestro with the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra”
Apr. 23, 2023: “Peter Pan”
Special Events
7:30 p.m. Schuster Center
Dec. 14, 2022: “Handel’s Messiah”
Dec. 31, 2022: “New Year’s Eve: Voyage à Paris”
Dayton Opera
Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton
937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org
Dayton Opera has provided professional opera for over 50 years. In addition to developing new artists, the organization has produced a wide range of programs.
Oct. 7 and 9, 2022: “Charlie Parker’s Yardbird” (Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m.)
Dec. 2-3, 2022: “Hometown Holiday featuring Amahl and the Night Visitors” (Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m.)
Feb. 5, 2023: “Maria Callas: A Centennial Celebration” (Sun. 2:30 p.m.)
Apr. 14 and 16, 2023: “Das Rheingold” (Fri. 7:30 p.m. Sun. 2:30 p.m.)
Bach Society of Dayton
Kettering Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Rd., Kettering
937-294-2224 or bachsocietyofdayton.org
Specializing in sacred and choral works with a repertoire spanning seven centuries, Bach Society of Dayton predominately salutes the legacy of Johann Sebastian Bach while also showcasing other classical and contemporary composers.
Oct. 30, 2022: “Israel in Egypt”
Dec. 4, 2022: “Sweet Sounds of the Holidays”
Mar. 19, 2023: “St. John Passion”
May 14, 2023: “Favorites”
Chamber Music Yellow Springs
First Presbyterian Church, 314 Xenia Ave.
Yellow Springs 937-374-8800 or cmys.org
Chamber Music Yellow Springs purposes to present chamber music to generate community interest in the art form. In addition to encouraging the growth of emerging musicians, CMYS enriches its level of performance by embracing different cultures. |
Oct. 2, 2022: Horszowski Trio
Nov. 13, 2022: Dali Quartet
Feb. 5, 2023: Catacoustic Consort
Apr. 2, 2023: Dover Quartet
Apr. 30, 2023: Competition Finals
Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra
937-530-0515 or mvso.org
Founded in 1989 by Theatre Under the Stars co-founders Pat Carson and Keith Prentice, Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra desires to bring quality, reasonably priced symphonic concerts to the community.
Oct. 23, 2022: “Mozart Symphony No. 36″ and “Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4″
Dec. 11, 2022: “Home for the Holidays”
Mar. 11, 2023: “Hollywood Comes to Troy featuring the Music of Hans Zimmer”
Apr. 23, 2023: “Flying Dutchman,” “Peer Gynt Suite No. 2″ and “Scheherazade”
Musica!
937-619-9755 or musicadayton.org
Featuring singers from across the Miami Valley, chamber choir Musica! has been lauded for its harmonic blend and rich textures. Their season is entitled “Sacred Spaces” with performances held at various venues around the region.
Oct. 16, 2022: Cox Arboretum, 6733 Springboro Pike, Dayton, 3 p.m.
Dec. 11, 2022: Lutheran Church of our Savior, 155 E. Thruston Blvd., Dayton, 3 p.m.
Feb. 11, 2023: Gala fundraiser at Mills Park Hotel, 321 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
May 7, 2023: Tentative location: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, 3 p.m.
Sinclair Community College
Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, 444 W. Third St., Dayton
937-512-4580 or sinclair.edu
Sinclair’s Music Department offers ensemble participation including concert bands, choral ensembles, and jazz and guitar performing groups.
Nov. 13, 2022: Community Wind Symphony and Concert Band
Nov. 18, 2022: Jazz Ensemble featuring the new Youth Jazz Ensemble
Dec. 2, 2022: Chorale (Hawker United Church of Christ, Beavercreek)
Springfield Symphony Orchestra
Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield
937-328-3874 or springfieldsym.org
Founded in 1943, Springfield Symphony Orchestra, under the music direction of Peter Stafford Wilson, has hosted many internationally renowned artists including Hilary Hahn and Twyla Robinson.
Oct. 15, 2022: Itzhak Perlman – MasterWorks I
Nov. 19, 2022: Spencer Myer – MasterWorks II
Dec. 10, 2022: “Home Alone in Concert” – NightLights I
Jan. 28, 2023: “Troupe Vertigo Cirque Fairytales” – NightLights II
Mar. 4, 2023: Candice Hoyes
Apr. 29, 2023: “Carmina Burana” – MasterWorks IV
Wright State University
Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton
937-775-2500 or liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts
Wright State’s School of Fine and Performing Arts incorporates bands, chamber ensembles, choirs, opera theatre, and orchestra.
Oct. 4, 2022: Chamber Orchestra Concert
Oct. 6, 2022: Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band Concert
Oct. 6-8, 2022: Fall Strings Festival
Oct. 11, 2022: Guest Piano Recital – Dr. Kevin Priebe
Oct. 15, 2022: Concerto Aria Competition
Oct. 25, 2022: University Symphony Orchestra Concert
Oct. 27-29, 2022: Mad River Vocal Arts Festival
Nov. 3, 2022: Jazz Band Concert
Nov. 4, 2022: Men’s and Women’s Chorale Concert
Nov. 6, 2022: Collegiate Chorale Concert
Nov. 7, 2022: Trumpet Studio Recital
Nov. 8, 2022: Clarinet Studio Recital
Nov. 9, 2022: Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band Concert
Nov. 11, 2022: Phi Mu Alpha Lunchtime Recital
Nov. 18-19, 2022: Opera
Nov. 22, 2022: Chamber Orchestra Concert
Dec. 1, 2022: Viola Studio Recital
Dec. 10, 2022: Saxophone Festival
Jan. 16, 2023: Brass Festival
Feb. 14, 2023: Concerto Aria Night
Feb. 16-18, 2023: Honor Band Festival
Feb. 21, 2023: University Symphony Orchestra Concert
Feb. 22, 2023: Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band Concert
Mar. 31, 2023: Men’s and Women’s Spring Concert
Apr. 2, 2023: Collegiate Chorale Spring Concert
Apr. 4, 2023: Chamber Orchestra Concert
Apr. 5, 2023: Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band Concert
Apr. 14-15, 2023: Opera
Apr. 23, 2023: Randy and Nora Young Artist Competition
COUNTRY/FOLK/JAZZ/POP/ROCK/WORLD/OTHER
Arbogast Performing Arts Center
500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy
937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com
The Arbogast Performing Arts Center’s goal is “to bring added value to regional schools and the greater Miami Valley area with enhanced programs in performing and visual arts.”
Sept. 17, 2022: The Guess Who
Sept. 24, 2022: I Am They
Oct. 22, 2022: Naturally 7
Nov. 12, 2022: Josh Turner
Nov. 26, 2022: Sandi Patty
Dec. 8, 2022: The Texas Tenors
Dec. 18, 2022: A Very Electric Christmas
Feb. 25, 2023: The Oak Ridge Boys
Mar. 4, 2023: MJ Live!
Mar. 11, 2023: Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra
May 13, 2023: Elvis: Concert of Kings
Clark State Performing Arts Center
Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield
937-328-3874 or pac.clarkstate.edu/events
Clark State Performing Arts Center delivers diverse musical programming.
Nov. 12, 2022: The Olivia Show
Jan. 21, 2023: The Modern Gentleman
Feb. 11, 2023: Ricky Scaggs and Kentucky Thunder
Feb. 25, 2023: Naturally 7
Mar. 25, 2023: Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘N Roll
Apr. 22, 2023: Elvis! Elvis! Elvis! – A Tribute to the King
Dayton Art Institute
456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton
937-223-5277 or daytonartinstitute.org
Bob Ross Auto Group Jazz and Beyond
This series offers music lovers a diverse range of jazz musicians from across the region. Concerts begin at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 6, 2022: Kick-N-Flava
Nov. 10, 2022: Puzzle of Light
Skinner Pipe Organ Performances
Matt Dierking of the Dayton Chapter of the American Guild of Organists performs on the DAI’s restored Skinner pipe organ on the first and third Sundays of each month at 2 p.m.
Sept. 18, Oct. 2, Oct. 16, Nov. 6, Nov. 20, Dec. 4, Dec. 18
Dayton Live
Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org
Dayton Live’s Universal 1 Credit Union Music Series presents varying styles of music.
Oct. 15, 2022: Dailey & Vincent
Nov. 18, 2022: Classic Albums Live Performs Eagles: Hotel California
Dec. 15, 2022: Voctave
Mar. 18, 2023: Branford Marsalis Quartet
Dayton Masonic Live
Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton
Dayton Masonic Live provides family-friendly pop/rock tribute acts.
Sept. 16, 2022: ABBAmania
Sept. 17, 2022: U2 Desire
Oct. 9, 2022: Purple Madness: A Tribute to Prince
Nov. 5, 2022: Fleetwood Macked
Dec. 9, 2022: Satisfaction – A Tribute to the Rolling Stones
Levitt Pavilion
134 S. Main St., Dayton
Sept. 15: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
Sept. 16: Music of India featuring TasteFull Band
Sept. 17: Lakeside
Sept. 18: Light in the City: Blessing Offor
Miami University Performing Arts Series
Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford
513-529-3200 or tickets.muohio.edu
Miami University’s Performing Arts Series seeks to “provide both a window through which to view ideas, cultures, art forms, as well as provide a mirror in order to reflect upon ourselves, our history, and our own culture.”
Sept. 30, 2022: The Latin American and Caribbean UniDiversity Festival
Nov. 15, 2022: Dali Quartet
Nov. 28, 2022: “Handel’s Messiah”
Nov. 30, 2022: Mezzo-soprano Megan Moore
Mar. 11, 2023: Cantus featuring the Miami Men’s Glee Club
Apr. 17, 2023: Miami Takes Music Hall
Miami Valley Community Concert Association
Centerville Performing Arts Center/Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St., Centerville
937-853-8292 or mvcconcert.org
Founded in 1991, the Miami Valley Community Concert Association aspires to “cultivate an interest in increased concert attendance and to encourage the performance of music by professional artists by providing a wide variety of programs at affordable prices.”
Oct. 6, 2022: Nic + Desi: Broadway Song, Dance and Romance
Mar. 20, 2023: Divas 3
May 24, 2023: David Osborne Trio
Nutter Center
3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton
937-775-4789 or nuttercenter.com
Oct. 15, 2022: Thomas Rhett with special guests Parker McCollum and Conner Smith
Rose Music Center at The Heights
6800 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights
937-610-0288 or rosemusiccenter.com
Sept. 15, 2022: Boy George and Culture Club
Sept. 17, 2022: Jon Pardi with special guests Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters
Oct. 1, 2022: Sam Hunt with special guest Ryan Hurd
Sorg Opera House
63 S. Main St., Middletown
The Sorg aims “to provide programming and services that make an essential contribution to the cultural economy, economic revitalization, education, and quality of life” in Middletown and its region.
Sept. 17, 2022: Night Fever
Sept. 30, 2022: The Cleverlys
Oct. 14, 2022: The Belairs
Nov. 4, 2022: Rhonda Vincent and the Rage
Nov. 5, 2022: The Classic Rock Experience
Nov. 19, 2022: Captain Fantastic: The Music of Sir Elton John
Nov. 26, 2022: Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute
Dec. 21, 2022: Middletown Holiday Whopla Choir Off
May 6, 2023: Riders in the Sky
University of Dayton ArtsLIVE
300 College Park, Dayton
937-229-2787 or udayton.edu/artssciences/initiatives/artslive
ArtsLIVE provides cross-cultural programming featuring “a range of artists that reflects the diversity of experiences” in an attempt to educate “the whole person.”
Oct. 9, 2022: Trio Virado
Oct. 30, 2022: Trio Karénine
Nov. 9, 2022: David Hazeltine Trio
Nov. 13, 2022: My Sister’s Keeper: Dunbar Edition
Feb. 26, 2023: Maxim Lando
