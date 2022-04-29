dayton-daily-news logo
X

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo across the Dayton area

El Meson is hosting a street party celebration on Thursday, May 5 to celebrate Cinco De Mayo (El Meson photo).

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
El Meson is hosting a street party celebration on Thursday, May 5 to celebrate Cinco De Mayo (El Meson photo).

Credit: Submitted Photo

Events
By
49 minutes ago

Another festive and fun Cinco de Mayo approaches Thursday, May 5.

Combined ShapeCaption
On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, El Meson, located at 903 E. Dixie Dr. in West Carrollton celebrated the return of its Cinco de Mayo V.I.P. street party. Velvet Crush and Michael Bisig provided the live music. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, El Meson, located at 903 E. Dixie Dr. in West Carrollton celebrated the return of its Cinco de Mayo V.I.P. street party. Velvet Crush and Michael Bisig provided the live music. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Combined ShapeCaption
On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, El Meson, located at 903 E. Dixie Dr. in West Carrollton celebrated the return of its Cinco de Mayo V.I.P. street party. Velvet Crush and Michael Bisig provided the live music. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

One of the biggest events planned in the Dayton area is the street party celebration at El Meson from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Guests can expect food trucks and live music at the restaurant, located at 903 E. Dixie Dr. in West Carrollton. For more information, visit elmeson.net.

In recognition of Cinco de Mayo, here’s a list of winners of the Best Mexican Restaurant category in the 2021 Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News.

Last year’s Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News crowned new champions for 2021 in 100 categories.

One of the most popular, as it is every year, is the Best Mexican Restaurant category.

Here’s a look at the winners in the Best Mexican Restaurant contest:

First place: Taqueria Mixteca

1609 E. 3rd St., Dayton

937-258-2654

Second place: El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill

12 area locations

eltorobarandgrill.com

Third place: El Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant

7 area locations

elranchogrande.info

ExploreHAPPENING SOON: El Meson to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with street party

As a bonus when talking about Mexican food, here’s a look at the winners and placers in the Best Margarita category:

First place: Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant

6 area locations

www.elsas.net

Second place: El Meson

903 E. Dixie Dr., Dayton

937-859-8229

Third place: Carmel’s Bar & Grill

1025 Shroyer Rd., Dayton

937-294-1261

Honorable mention: El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill

12 area locations

eltorobarandgrill.com

If you know of Cinco de Mayo events happening in the Miami Valley, email us at contact@dayton.com.

In Other News
1
Dayton-based pop-rock group returns to form
2
35 events to keep you busy throughout May in Dayton
3
Comedians take spotlight in UD’s ‘Erma’s Got Talent’
4
Wright State’s Big Lens Fest spotlights student films
5
10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top