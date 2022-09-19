dayton-daily-news logo
X

Celebrated author, poet, essayist to appear at Central State tomorrow

2021 MacArthur Fellow, Hanif Abdurraqib, hailing from Columbus, Ohio, will participate in an evening of poetry and cultural criticism Sept. 20 at Central State University. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
2021 MacArthur Fellow, Hanif Abdurraqib, hailing from Columbus, Ohio, will participate in an evening of poetry and cultural criticism Sept. 20 at Central State University. CONTRIBUTED

Events
By
43 minutes ago

2021 MacArthur Fellow, Hanif Abdurraqib, will appear tomorrow, Sept. 20, at Central State University for a public reading and fireside chat with CSU Professor of Music Jenny Cruz. The event, slated for 6:30 p.m. in the University Student Center, Room 201-202, is free and open to the public.

Hailing from Columbus, Ohio, Abdurraqib has had his poetry published in Muzzle, Vinyl and PEN American among other journals. His essays and music criticism have been published in The New York Times, The New Yorker and Pitchfork among others.

ExploreDayton Literary Peace Prize announces 2022 finalists in fiction, nonfiction

His most recent book, “A Little Devil in America,” was a winner of the Andrew Carnegie Medal and the Gordon Burn Prize, a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award and the Pen/Diamonstein-Spielvogel Award. In 2017, his first collection of essays, “They Can’t Kill Us Until They Kill Us,” was named a book of the year by Buzzfeed, Esquire, NPR, Oprah Magazine, Chicago Tribune and The Los Angeles Review among others. His first full-length poetry collection, “The Crown Ain’t Worth Much,” was released in June 2016 from Button Poetry. It was also named a finalist for the Eric Hoffer Book Prize and was nominated for a Hurston-Wright Legacy Award.

“I fell in love with Hanif’s work because he reminded me of my childhood, of college days hanging out with my friends listening to the Pharcyde, of the grief of losing my brother,” said Cruz, in a release. “Hanif has the incredible ability to remind us that no matter what lines we draw around us, we share so much more than we think. In a time when the world is in so much pain, he’s a cynic who gives me so much hope. And he has dope T-shirts. Who doesn’t love a dope T-shirt?”

ExploreChicka Wing closes Huber Heights location

Abdurraqib plans to read selections from his books and answer questions from the audience.

For more information, call 937-376-6406 or email Jenny Cruz at jcruz@centralstate.edu.

In Other News
1
Dayton Playhouse pauses nationally recognized festival for one year
2
DPO presents music of Fleetwood Mac
3
Dayton dance troupes prepare promising premieres, familiar favorites
4
Award-winning blues guitarist with Dayton roots expands band
5
Yellow Springs Porchfest features over 70 acts Saturday

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top