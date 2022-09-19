Celebrated author, poet, essayist to appear at Central State tomorrow

Hailing from Columbus, Ohio, Abdurraqib has had his poetry published in Muzzle, Vinyl and PEN American among other journals. His essays and music criticism have been published in The New York Times, The New Yorker and Pitchfork among others.

His most recent book, “A Little Devil in America,” was a winner of the Andrew Carnegie Medal and the Gordon Burn Prize, a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award and the Pen/Diamonstein-Spielvogel Award. In 2017, his first collection of essays, “They Can’t Kill Us Until They Kill Us,” was named a book of the year by Buzzfeed, Esquire, NPR, Oprah Magazine, Chicago Tribune and The Los Angeles Review among others. His first full-length poetry collection, “The Crown Ain’t Worth Much,” was released in June 2016 from Button Poetry. It was also named a finalist for the Eric Hoffer Book Prize and was nominated for a Hurston-Wright Legacy Award.