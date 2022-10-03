Chris Tomlin, MercyMe to join forces at Nutter Center

Contemporary Christian music artists Chris Tomlin and MercyMe are heading out on tour this fall and will stop at Wright State University’s Nutter Center on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 7 at tomlinmercyme.com. Patrons can sign up now for the pre-sale at tomlinmercyme.com.
“After years of incredible friendship, I am so excited to announce that I am hitting the road with MercyMe this winter for the first time,” said Tomlin, in a release. “For me, there is no better way to close out 2022 than to come together and celebrate God for all he has done, is doing, and will continue to do in each of our lives… And since it will be December, there may just need to be a ‘flurry’ of Christmas songs in the night, hope to see you there!”
“Finally! I can’t tell you how many times MercyMe and Chris Tomlin have talked about touring together,” shared Bart Millard of MercyMe. “We’ve been friends for many years and we’re so excited that it’s finally happening. These nights are going to be special and truly a tour you do not want to miss.”
Earlier this month, the Grammy-winning Tomlin released a new full-length worship album, “Always.” On Oct. 18 Tomlin and Erica Campbell will co-host the 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards. The show will air exclusively on TBN and the TBN app on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tomlin is the recipient of 27 Dove Awards.
On Oct. 21, Grammy-nominated MercyMe will release their 11th studio project, “Always Only Jesus,” a 10-song collection featuring the project’s first single, “Then Christ Came.” “Then Christ Came” follows a streak of 48 No. 1 radio singles that have not only fueled MercyMe’s 28-year career but also helped define the landscape of contemporary Christian music.
About the Author