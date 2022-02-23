Dave Chappelle’s sister opens up about mental health

In the second installment of the Wilberforce University 2021-2022 Bayard Rustin Lecture Series on Racial Equality, Chappelle, an actor, author and poet, will give insights as to why she believes mental health is not connected strongly enough to overall wellness. She also plans to address the psychological scarring of slavery, compounded by skin color as the foundation of non-acceptance.

“A child in my mother’s era looked at the world with wide eyes and knew they weren’t free,” Chappelle noted in a release. “Kids today look at the world with wide eyes and know they are not free. Blackness is still illegitimized and disallowed.”