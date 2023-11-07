Dayton Art Institute offering free admission in honor of Veterans Day

Events
By Alex Cutler
17 minutes ago
The Dayton Art Institute (DAI) will offer free admission for all on Friday, Nov. 10.

DAI is offering this discount to honor Veterans Day and all those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

The offer is a part of DAI’s Free Community Days, which welcomes guests to the museum free of charge in observance of selected days and special events.

“Inspired by the DAI’s vision which is committed to inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility, Community Days are the DAI’s opportunity to create connections with those who may be new to the museum,” said DAI Director and President Michael R. Roediger, in a press release. “This month, we’re honored to celebrate the brave individuals who have sacrificed so much to protect our country and represent a significant portion of our local community, by welcoming them to the museum.”

Visitors will also be allowed access to the special exhibitions currently on display, including “Henri Toulouse-Lautrec: The Birth of Modern Paris,” “Arts and Crafts of Pottery of Marblehead” and more. Also included are the museum’s collection of galleries.

Sponsored by Wright State University, this program allows patrons to attend and enjoy the DAI without the standard fee of $15 for adults.

HOW TO GO

What: Free Community Day

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N, Dayton

More info: 937-223-4ART (4278) or https://www.daytonartinstitute.org/

