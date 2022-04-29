Dayton-based pop-rock group returns to form

Explore 35 events to keep you busy throughout May in Dayton

Friendly nudge: “Josh Gonzalez, who is the drummer in the band and a good friend of mine, actually coaxed me back into it doing my music again. It was him and I that first decided we’d spend some money and make a good, professionally-recorded album.”

Studio assistance: “Jared and I have been friends a long time. I sent him some iPhone recordings and he immediately messaged back, ‘Oh, bro, I could kill these if you let me produce it.’ So, we did. Jared is an insanely talented musician and a wonderful producer. He made some simple changes to the tunes that were mind-blowingly great.”

Reignited: “When I returned to writing, recording and performing, I realized this huge part of me was missing for the last decade. Music is such a necessary outlet for me to get things off my chest and to process what’s going on in my life. Realizing how important it is to my mental health, I’ll forever be appreciative to Josh for relighting that spark.”

HOW TO GO

Who: BRLY with Jared Mahone

Where: Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., Dayton

When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 29

Cost: $5

More info: 937-461-1101 or trolleystopdayton.com