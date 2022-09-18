Dayton dance troupes prepare promising premieres, familiar favorites

The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, which recently launched its 54th season outdoors at Levitt Pavilion, is gearing up for a full slate centered around the theme “Etchings: Making a Mark.” Next month, the troupe will get out their raspberry berets for a tribute to Prince titled “Musicology,” a dinner theatre event choreographed by DCDC chief artistic and producing director Debbie Blunden Diggs with the Deron Bell Band performing Prince-inspired sets. In addition to providing the uplifting return of “In the Spirit of…,” the organization will supply a new community-driven series entitled “Director’s Lunch,” the introspective, in-studio “Crossroads” and the world premiere of “The Black Tour,” a narrative celebration intended to ignite the power of Black dance which will travel to museum, gallery and HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) spaces across the country following its Dayton premiere.

Elsewhere: Arbogast Performing Arts Center will host Ballet 5:8′s touring production of “BareFace,” a new full-length story ballet by Julianna Rubio Sager inspired by the C.S. Lewis novel “Till We Have Faces”; Dayton Live and Miami University will present the storytelling, humor and percussive finesse of Step Afrika!; Gem City Ballet will open its 31st season with fall repertory including “Grand Tarantella” and “Swan Lake Act II”; Pontecorvo Ballet Studios and South Dayton School of Dance will mount “The Nutcracker”; and Clark State Performing Arts Center will spice up the holidays with “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” a remixed and reimagined take on Tchaikovsky featuring all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist and hip hop legend Kurtis Blow.