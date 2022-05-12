Dayton Playhouse cancels ‘Hello, Dolly!’ final performances due to COVID

“Due to some positive Covid cases in the cast and orchestra and the required period of isolation, Dayton Playhouse is cancelling the HELLO, DOLLY! performances scheduled for Friday May 13 and Saturday May 14. Refunds for these performances will be promptly processed.”

“Very sad news for a cast, orchestra and Director that have worked very hard to bring you a great show,” noted director Brian Sharp on Facebook.