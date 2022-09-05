‘Dog Days of Summer’ Holiday at Home festival continues today

KETTERING — Mother nature decided Sunday was a good day for a festival, as the rain mostly held off for Sunday’s Holiday at Home festival in Kettering.
The Labor Day weekend at Kettering’s Lincoln Park features several entertainment acts, live music near the Fraze Pavilion, food, concessions, kids activities and dozens of craft booths of every variety.
“So far, first day, we’ve had an amazing turnout, amazing weather,” said Holiday at Home President Courtney Osting. “Really excited about tomorrow and hoping the rain holds off for the parade.”
This year’s theme is “Dog Days of Summer,” dedicated to families with four-legged friends and community rescue partners, according to a letter on the event’s website. Several events today, the festival’s third day, feature local rescue organizations and adoptable dogs, and celebrate the community’s furry friends with kids’ activities near Lincoln Park and a dog festival at Van Buren Middle School. Several craft vendors are also selling dog accessories and pet-related crafts and supplies.
“This festival has a lot to offer. It’s bringing people in and the excitement of the festival atmosphere,” Osting said. “If you’re looking to get out, do something this weekend, it’s a free event, there’s something for everybody.”
Today’s parade runs from 9:55 a.m. to noon, on Far Hills Avenue (Ohio 48) from Stroop Road to Dorothy Lane. Far Hills will close from Shroyer Road to Dorothy Lane from 2 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, as will Stroop Road from Shroyer to Overland Trail. Some side streets will only close only for the 5K race, which starts at 8 a.m.
Tens of thousands of people were expected to attend the festival that is in its 63rd year, and the 2022 parade has 115 entries. Seven bands will join the Shriners in this year’s parade lineup, and longtime Kettering resident David A. Nogle will be honored as grand marshal.
Monday’s auto show starts at noon, but classic cars of all kinds already lined Lincoln Park Boulevard on Sunday in preparation. This year’s 37th invitational features 54 automobiles in nine classes.
CJ Logo is showing his original, unrestored 1957 Volkswagen Beetle with his father Sam and said he’s been coming to Kettering’s Holiday at Home since about 2003.
“This is one of the must make events every year,” he said.
Logo’s beetle is unique because 1957 was the last year Volkswagen made small oval windows for Beetles, before expanding the back windshield in 1958.
“Definitely they’re getting harder to find. And I’m not really in a hurry to restore it or anything because it’s great the way it is. Runs like a top,” he said.
HOW TO GO
What: Kettering Holiday at Home “Dog Days of Summer” festival
Where: Kettering Government Center and Fraze Pavilion, 3600 Shroyer Road
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today (Labor Day 2022)
More info: www.holidayathome.org
