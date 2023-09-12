FALL ENTERTAINMENT GUIDE MUSIC: Concerts galore in 2023-24 across Dayton region

A refreshing array of multi-genre musical performances will fill Dayton area stages throughout the 2023-2024 season.

Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra salutes legends ranging from Beethoven and Rachmaninoff to Mozart and Schubert, but particularly aspires to reach newer audiences with its “Steve Hackman’s Tchaikovsky X. Drake” concert fusing 19th century symphony with 21st century hip-hop. There are also cross-genre delights to be found in the DPO’s SuperPops and Rockin’ Orchestra presentations, especially concerts spotlighting the music of artists such as ABBA, Green Day, Whitney Houston and Queen along with Academy Award-winning composer John Williams, whose “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope” score will be accompanied by the film on the big screen.

Dayton Opera spices up its “Season Opening Celebration” with classically trained special guest artist Monét X Change of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” followed by a production of Stephen Sondheim’s dark, iconic masterpiece “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” The organization will close its season with a Star Recital featuring Grammy-winning baritone Will Liverman performing works by Black composers as well as pieces from the traditional classical music canon.

Classical fans can also expect notable concerts from Bach Society of Dayton, Chamber Music Yellow Springs and Springfield Symphony Orchestra.

Variety abounds elsewhere courtesy of Arbogast Performing Arts Center (Grammy winner Amy Grant, Tony nominee Michael Cavanaugh of Broadway’s “Movin’ Out”), Dayton Live (Grammy winner and Academy Award nominee David Foster in concert with wife Katharine McPhee, Drum Tao’s 30th anniversary tour), Miami Valley Community Concert Association, Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra (”West Side Story”) and Sorg Opera House.

CLASSICAL

Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org

Founded in 1933, the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, led by conductor Neal Gittleman since 1995, is a cornerstone of the arts in the Miami Valley featuring over 80 regional musicians. The orchestra’s rich tradition and flavorful programming equally appeals to classical aficionados and music lovers who enjoy a range of genres such as pop, rock, jazz, and Broadway.

Masterworks Series

7:30 p.m. Schuster Center

Sept. 29-30, 2023: “Pictures at an Exhibition”

Nov. 10-11, 2023: “Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony”

Jan. 12-13, 2024: “Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony”

Feb. 16-18, 2024: “Swan Lake”

Mar. 8-9, 2024: “Brahms: A German Requiem”

Apr. 5-6, 2024: “Total Eclipse: The Sun and The Planets”

June 7-8, 2024: “New World Symphony – Black Music Month”

SuperPops Series

7:30 p.m. Schuster Center

Oct. 14-15, 2023: “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope: Film With Orchestra”

Dec. 2, 2023: Holiday Pops with Canadian Brass

Jan. 6, 2024: “Huddle Up: Music of Sports”

Mar. 23, 2024: The Celtic Tenors

June 22, 2024: “Soundtrack Magic: John Williams and Friends”

Rockin’ Orchestra Series

7:30 p.m. Schuster Center

Sept. 23, 2023: “Steve Hackman’s Tchaikovsky X. Drake”

Oct. 7, 2023: “Jeans ‘n Classics: Music of Queen”

Apr. 27, 2024: “Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA”

May 18, 2024: “Windborne’s Music of Whitney Houston”

Family Series

3 p.m. Schuster Center

Oct. 15, 2023: “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope: Film With Orchestra” (PhilharMonster)

Dec. 10, 2023: “The Nutcracker”

Mar. 10, 2023: Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra: On Broadway!

Special Events

Dec. 13, 2023: “Handel’s Messiah”

May 26, 2024: Memorial Day

Dayton Opera

Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org

Dayton Opera has provided professional opera for over 50 years. In addition to developing new artists, the organization has produced a wide range of varied programs.

Sept. 16-17, 2023: “Season Opening Celebration: Prince Orlofsky’s Grand Masquerade” (Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m.)

Nov. 4-5, 2023: “Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m.)

Apr. 20-21, 2024: “Puccini’s Tosca” (Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m.)

June 2, 2024: “An Afternoon with Will Liverman: Opera Star Recital” (Sun. 2:30 p.m.)

Bach Society of Dayton

Kettering Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Rd., Kettering

937-294-2224 or bachsocietyofdayton.org

Specializing in sacred and choral works with a repertoire spanning seven centuries, Bach Society of Dayton predominately salutes the legacy of Johann Sebastian Bach while also showcasing other classical and contemporary composers.

Oct. 22, 2023: “Songs of Ecstatic Praise”

Dec. 3, 2023: “Sweet Sounds of the Holidays”

Mar. 3, 2024: “Along the Silk Road”

May 12, 2024: “Mozart’s Mass in C Minor”

Chamber Music Yellow Springs

First Presbyterian Church, 314 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

937-374-8800 or cmys.org

Chamber Music Yellow Springs presents chamber music to generate community interest in the art form. In addition to encouraging the growth of emerging musicians, CMYS enriches its level of performance by embracing different cultures.

Sept. 24, 2023: Cantus

Dec. 3, 2023: Isidore String Quartet

Feb. 4, 2024: Aero Quartet

Mar. 10, 2024: PubliQuartet

Apr. 28, 2024: Competition Finals

Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra

937-530-0515 or mvso.org

Founded in 1989 by Theatre Under the Stars co-founders Pat Carson and Keith Prentice, Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra desires to bring quality, reasonably priced symphonic concerts to the community.

Nov. 10-12, 2023: “West Side Story” (Arbogast Performing Arts Center)

Dec. 10, 2023: “Home for the Holidays” (Dayton Masonic Center)

Feb. 25, 2024: “Brahms Double Concerto for Cello and Violin and Beethoven Symphony No. 7″ (Kettering Seventh Day Adventist Church)

May 11, 2024: “Beethoven Violin Concerto and Brahms Symphony No. 4″ (Arbogast Performing Arts Center)

Musica!

937-619-9755 or musicadayton.org

Featuring singers from across the Miami Valley, chamber choir Musica! has been lauded for its harmonic blend and rich textures.

Oct. 8, 2023 – Site TBA

Dec. 11, 2023 – Our Savior Lutheran Church, Oakwood

Feb. 11, 2024 – Annual Valentine’s Day Gala (Site TBA)

May 5, 2024 – Dayton Art Institute

Sinclair Community College

Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, 444 W. Third St., Dayton

937-512-4580 or sinclair.edu

Sinclair’s Music Department offers ensemble participation including concert bands, choral ensembles, and jazz and guitar performing groups.

TBA

Springfield Symphony Orchestra

Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

937-328-3874 or springfieldsym.org

Founded in 1943, Springfield Symphony Orchestra, under the music direction of Peter Stafford Wilson, has hosted many internationally renowned artists including Hilary Hahn and Twyla Robinson.

Oct. 7, 2023: “The Planets”

Nov. 11, 2023: “Beethoven’s 4th”

Jan. 27, 2024: Sarah Chang

Mar. 2, 2024: “Video Games Live”

Apr. 13, 2024: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

May 18, 2024: Béla Fleck

University of Dayton ArtsLIVE

Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 E. Creative Way, Dayton

937-229-2787 or udayton.edu/artssciences

ArtsLIVE provides cross-cultural programming featuring “a range of artists that reflects the diversity of experiences” in an attempt to educate “the whole person.”

TBA

Wright State University

Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

937-775-2500 or liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts

Wright State’s School of Fine and Performing Arts incorporates bands, chamber ensembles, choirs, opera theatre, and orchestra.

Sept. 21-22, 2023: Choral Festival

Oct. 5-7, 2023: Fall Strings Festival

Oct. 11, 2023: “Considering Matthew Shepard”

Dec. 2, 2023: Saxophone Festival

Jan. 16, 2024: Brass Festival

May 3, 2024: Silver Melted Into Sound

COUNTRY/FOLK/JAZZ/POP/ROCK/WORLD/OTHER

Arbogast Performing Arts Center

500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy

937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com

The Arbogast Performing Arts Center’s goal is “to bring added value to regional schools and the greater Miami Valley area with enhanced programs in performing and visual arts.”

Sept. 23, 2023: Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA

Oct. 7, 2023: The Doo Wop Project

Oct. 21, 2023: Amy Grant

Nov. 10-12, 2023: “West Side Story”

Nov. 25, 2023: Point of Grace – Gloria Christmas Tour

Dec. TBA 2023: LeAnn Rimes

Feb. 24, 2024: Motown with Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and The Deron Bell Band

Mar. 16, 2024: Elton John and Billy Joel Tribute by Michael Cavanaugh

Mar. 23, 2024: Lonestar

Apr. 6, 2024: The Texas Tenors

May 18, 2024: Hotel California – The Original Tribute to The Eagles

Clark State Performing Arts Center

Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

937-328-3874 or pac.clarkstate.edu/events

Clark State Performing Arts Center delivers diverse musical programming.

Oct. 7, 2023: “The Planets”

Oct. 12, 2023: An Evening with Sawyer Brown

Nov. 11, 2023: “Beethoven’s 4th”

Nov. 18, 2023: I Am, He Said: Celebrating the Music of Neil Diamond

Nov. 28, 2023: Mariachi Herencia de México presents a Mariachi Christmas

Jan. 27, 2024: Sarah Chang

Feb. 16, 2024: The Beat Goes On – featuring Lisa McClowry as Cher

Mar. 2, 2024: “Video Games Live”

Apr. 19, 2024: The Greatest Piano Men

May 18, 2024: Béla Fleck

Dayton Art Institute

456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

937-223-5277 or daytonartinstitute.org

Bob Ross Auto Group Jazz and Beyond

This series offers music lovers a diverse range of jazz musicians from across the region.

Concerts begin at 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 12, 2023: Faux Frenchmen

Nov. 9, 2023: Puzzle of Light

Skinner Pipe Organ Performances

Matt Dierking of the Dayton Chapter of the American Guild of Organists performs on the DAI’s restored Skinner pipe organ on the first and third Sundays of each month at 2 p.m.

Sept. 17, Oct. 1, Oct. 15, Nov. 5, Nov. 19, Dec. 3, Dec. 17

Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus

937-530-0642 or daytongaymenschorus.org

Founded in 2003, DGMC is committed to “continually reaching for excellence in choral music, forging active community partnerships and educating others about the value of diversity.”

Dec. 2, 2023: “Don We Now Our Gay Apparel” (Westminster Presbyterian Church)

Apr. 14, 2024: “Grease Sing-A-Long” (Plaza Theatre)

June 8, 2024: “Save A Horse…” (Dayton Masonic Center)

Dayton Live

Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

Dayton Live’s Universal 1 Credit Union Music Series and Projects Unlimited Star Attractions presents varying styles of music.

Oct. 24, 2023: The Black Violin Experience Tour (Schuster Center)

Nov. 3, 2023: An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee (Schuster Center)

Nov. 18, 2023: Classic Albums Live Performs Stevie Hay Vaughn: Texas Flood

Nov. 28, 2023: Straight No Chaser: Sleighin’ It Tour (Schuster Center)

Dec. 7, 2023: Voctave

Feb. 24, 2024: Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience (Schuster Center)

Mar. 21, 2024: Red Hot Chilli Pipers

Mar. 20, 2024: Drum Tao

Apr. 6, 2024: Classic Albums Live Performs Pink Floyd: The Wall

Explore Yellow Springs Film Fest to open with Midwest premiere of music documentary

Dayton Masonic Live

Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

daytonmasonic.live

Dayton Masonic Live provides family-friendly pop/rock tribute acts.

TBA

Miami University Performing Arts Series

Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford

513-529-3200 or tickets.muohio.edu

Miami University’s Performing Arts Series seeks to “provide both a window through which to view ideas, cultures, art forms, as well as provide a mirror in order to reflect upon ourselves, our history, and our own culture.”

Oct. 24, 2023: Vitamin String Quartet Plays the Music of Bridgerton

Nov. 13, 2023: Bruce Murray: A Musical Feast

Mar. 1, 2024: Celtic Angels, Ireland

Miami Valley Community Concert Association

Centerville Performing Arts Center/Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St., Centerville

937-853-8292 or mvcconcert.org

Founded in 1991, the Miami Valley Community Concert Association aspires to “cultivate an interest in increased concert attendance and to encourage the performance of music by professional artists by providing a wide variety of programs at affordable prices.”

Oct. 3, 2023: The Fries

Oct. 26, 2023: The Everly Brothers Experience

Mar. 12, 2024: Springboro Wind Symphony

May 20, 2024: Chi-Town Transit Authority

Nutter Center

3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

937-775-4789 or nuttercenter.com

Oct. 10-11, 2023: Phish

Rose Music Center at The Heights

6800 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights

937-610-0288 or rosemusiccenter.com

Sept. 14, 2023: Chevelle and Three Days Grace

Sept. 16, 2023: Justin Moore

Sept. 20, 2023: The String Cheese Incident

Sorg Opera House

63 S. Main St., Middletown

sorgoperahouse.org

The Sorg aims “to provide programming and services that make an essential contribution to the cultural economy, economic revitalization, education, and quality of life” in Middletown and its region.

Sept. 23, 2023: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Oct. 6, 2023: Animaniacs in Concert!

Oct. 7, 2023: Sponge featuring Tantric and special guests Armadeus

Oct. 14, 2023: Lightning Express: A Tribute to the Everly Brothers

Nov. 17, 2023: A Motown Christmas

Nov. 18, 2023: Captain Fantastic Detroit: The Music of Sir Elton John

Nov. 25, 2023: Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute

Jan. 13, 2024: Heywood Banks

Apr. 12, 2024: Sauce Boss

