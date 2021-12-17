FESTIVE FIVE: Check out these holiday shows this weekend

For tickets more information, call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org. Masks are required for all patrons over the age of 6.

THE LITTLEST ANGEL

For the first time in three years, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company presents Charles Tazewell’s charming 1946 children’s tale of “The Littlest Angel” Friday and Saturday at the University of Dayton.

Choreographed by DCDC associate artistic director Crystal Michelle with lovely simplicity and a few whimsical flourishes, “The Littlest Angel” is a touching account of giving and humility accented with narration and holiday tunes.

Performances are Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at University of Dayton Kennedy Union Boll Theatre, 300 College Park, Dayton. Tickets are $12.50-$25.

For tickets or more information, call 937-228-3630 or visit dcdc.org/littlestangel. All audiences are required to wear masks.

WHO’S HOLIDAY!

The Human Race Theatre Company offers Matthew Lombardo’s adults-only comedy “Who’s Holiday!” through Sunday at the Loft Theatre.

Called a “raunchy riff on Dr. Seuss,” “Who’s Holiday!” takes a look at grown-up Cindy Lou Who, recalling that fateful Christmas Eve when she first met the Grinch and the twisted turn of events her life has since taken.

Wright State University graduate Alex Sunderhaus, a natural comedienne with great comedic timing and stage presence, relishes every moment as the drinkin’ and druggin’ Cindy Lou. Dressed in Zoe Still’s colorful holiday garb, Sunderhaus, tapping into her inner Cecily Strong, is a naughty, conversational and spirited joy. In fact, a major highpoint finds her effortlessly rapping to the beat of a ‘90s TV classic. She also playfully handles the audience participation elements to the hilt. You’ve been warned.

The play runs roughly 60 minutes without intermission. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30-$40. The Loft Theatre is located at 126 N. Main St., Dayton.

For tickets or more information, call 937-228-3630 or visit humanracetheatre.org. Patrons are reminded the play contains adult language and themes. All audiences are required to wear masks.

A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL

La Comedia Dinner Theatre presents composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and librettist Joseph Robinette’s musical “A Christmas Story.”

Based on the iconic 1983 film of the same name as well as Jean Shepherd’s novel “In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash,” the musical, set in the 1940s, centers on the lovable Parker household of Hohman, Indiana. Bespectacled, inquisitive Ralphie has only one wish for Christmas: he wants a Red Ryder BB gun. In spite of warnings that he’ll shoot his eye out, Ralphie remains determined to convince his parents (and a disgruntled Santa) the gun is the ultimate gift.

Performances are Friday evening, Saturday evening, and Sunday brunch and evening. Tickets are $65-$76 and $35 for kids 11 and under.

For tickets or more information, call 1-800-677-9505 or 937-746-4554. La Comedia Dinner Theatre is located at 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro.

LAKESIDE

Legendary funk band Lakeside performs Sunday at Dayton Masonic Center. Formed in Dayton in 1971, the group is known for classic hits such as “It’s All the Way Live” and “Fantastic Voyage.” Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Schiewetz Auditorium of the Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50-$85.

For tickets or more information, visit Daytonmasonic.live.