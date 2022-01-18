Hamburger icon
Fraze Pavilion adds concert to 2022 lineup

The Fraze Pavilion in Kettering is targeting a July 1 opening and is recruiting to fill seasonal jobs. FILE
The Fraze Pavilion in Kettering is targeting a July 1 opening and is recruiting to fill seasonal jobs. FILE

By , Dayton
Fitz and The Tantrums with St. Paul & The Broken Bones is the latest concert scheduled for the Fraze Pavilion this summer.

Tickets for the Friday, June 17 show go on sale Saturday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets are priced at $39-$56 with a special VIP Tour Package priced at $131.

Known for their blazing horns, electric synths and funky soul-pop, the Los Angeles sextet Fitz and The Tantrums has a love for ‘60s Motown, ‘70s funk and ‘80s New Wave.

Described as “a fever dream in sonic form,” the Alabama-bred St. Paul & The Broken Bones, considered “explosive, elegant and unhinged,” offers a “visceral exploration of the strangest dimensions of the human psyche.”

ExploreKettering Fraze Pavilion announces concerts, entertainment events for 2022 season

In addition, tickets for Travis Tritt with special guest The Desert City Ramblers (June 16) and for King & Country with special guest Rebecca St. James (July 26) also go on sale Saturday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m.

For tickets or more information, visit fraze.com.

