Gran Gran brings bluegrass and folk music into modern setting

Dylan Sage (vocals, guitar) of Speaking Suns and Jay Teilhet (banjo, theremin) started the experimental folk act Gran Delusion in 2018. While that entity still exists, there is also a full-band offshoot, Gran Gran, celebrating the release of its debut EP at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton on Friday, April 7. Dustbin and Bomb Bunny will also perform.
“There’s a whole philosophy behind Gran Gran I’ve been developing for years,” Sage said. “It has a lot to do with Midwestern Appalachian bluegrass and folk music and bringing that into a modern setting. I really wanted it to encapsulate that freak folk style as much as possible. That’s the goal here and Jay has been a crucial part of that. Obviously, if you throw a banjo on anything, it’s way more in the realm of folk and bluegrass, but I’m trying to do it in a way that’s modern.”
Sage also reflected on his songwriting style, which he proudly views as Appalachian folk.
“There are so many people out there right now chasing after music I’d consider low-key appropriated,” he said. “All music is derivative to a certain degree but I’m not going to do music that’s not me like R&B or something. My songwriting style has always been in that Appalachian folk style. This new EP will have all of the traditional singer-songwriter instruments like banjo and acoustic guitar but with theremin, more synth textures and stuff like that. We’re combining those two worlds. This is just way closer to me.”
For Gran Gran, Sage and Teilhet are joined by Speaking Suns frontman Jacob Diebold (guitar), Scary Hotel frontman Mikey Chappell (bass) and Evan Miller (drums), host of the weekday program, “Midday Music,” on WYSO-FM (91.3).
“Gran Delusion is kind of my baby, so I wanted to keep the two projects separate,” Sage said. “I wanted to still have an outlet where I didn’t have to wait for anybody else, but these dudes have been really supportive. That was crucial when we were trying to get this going. I’ve been putting a lot into a lot of other people’s projects for a long time so to have them bring that interest to my project has been really refreshing.”
Looking forward, Sage is excited to create more music.
“I’ve been stepping up my DIY home recording game,” he added. “It’s a learning process I’m happy to dive into. I recorded and mixed this EP and then Mikey mastered it. This release is almost like an introduction to the Gran Gran style. We have a lot more music. There’s a whole record ready to go. It’s not recorded yet, but we’ll start working on that soon.”
HOW TO GO
Who: Gran Gran with Dustbin and Bomb Bunny
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
When: 9 p.m. Friday, April 7; cover starts at 8 p.m.
Cost: $7 in advance, $10 day of show
More info: yellowcabtavern.com
Artist info: www.instagram.com/bb_gran_gran
