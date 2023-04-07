Gran Gran brings bluegrass and folk music into modern setting

“Gran Delusion is kind of my baby, so I wanted to keep the two projects separate,” Sage said. “I wanted to still have an outlet where I didn’t have to wait for anybody else, but these dudes have been really supportive. That was crucial when we were trying to get this going. I’ve been putting a lot into a lot of other people’s projects for a long time so to have them bring that interest to my project has been really refreshing.”

Looking forward, Sage is excited to create more music.

“I’ve been stepping up my DIY home recording game,” he added. “It’s a learning process I’m happy to dive into. I recorded and mixed this EP and then Mikey mastered it. This release is almost like an introduction to the Gran Gran style. We have a lot more music. There’s a whole record ready to go. It’s not recorded yet, but we’ll start working on that soon.”

Explore Lyle Lovett and His Large Band coming to Rose this summer

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or donthrasher100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

Who: Gran Gran with Dustbin and Bomb Bunny

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

When: 9 p.m. Friday, April 7; cover starts at 8 p.m.

Cost: $7 in advance, $10 day of show

More info: yellowcabtavern.com

Artist info: www.instagram.com/bb_gran_gran