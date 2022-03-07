Hair-raising adventure: ‘Trolls LIVE!’ at Nutter Center this week

“We like to say that this show is really a musical celebration of positivity and friendship,” said Kelly Luecke, director of public relations at VStar Entertainment Group, an affiliate shows division of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment, which is the company behind “Trolls LIVE!” “We don’t have the scary trolls [of the past]. They are all good trolls. We really encourage kids of all ages to come and enjoy this live experience.”

Children (and adults) are encouraged to get up and dance throughout the show. Despite the fact the show is geared toward a younger audience, adults will still be entertained throughout.

“The music, first and foremost, is something that appeals to all ages,” Luecke said. “There’s a lot of humor. The Trolls can sometimes be a little irreverent since they’re so silly. Our older audience members get a kick out of the humor, and how funny the trolls are.”

One of the most recognizable parts of the “Trolls LIVE!” show is the colorful and artistic production design and costumes. In conjunction with the elaborate and three-dimensional elements of the set, the show’s costumes, which were created by costume designer Tina-Haatainen-Jones, provide a lifelike and masterful imitation of the Trolls dolls.

“The detail that goes into these costumes is absolutely incredible,” Luecke said. “You really feel like those characters you see in the movie and the TV show are right in front of you. The realism our creative team has brought forth is absolutely incredible — the set design as well. The Trolls Village is a very, very colorful place. It’s warm and welcoming. In addition to our actual sets, there is an internet video screen behind us that actually adds another almost three-dimensional element to the show.”

"Trolls LIVE!" will be held March 8 and 9 at the Nutter Center.

The show is 70 minutes long with a 15-minute intermission. General admission tickets start at $15 per person and can be purchased online. A limited number of VIP tickets are also available for purchase, starting at $130. The VIP tickets include additional perks like a souvenir lanyard, an after-show meet and greet with Poppy and Branch and premium show seating. More information about these VIP tickets can be found by calling the Wright State University Nutter Center’s box office at 937-775-4789.

More information about “Trolls LIVE!” can be found by visiting www.trollslive.com.

HOW TO GO

What: “Trolls LIVE!”

Where: Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn

When: 6 p.m.; Tuesday, March 8 and Wednesday, March 9

Cost: General admission tickets start at $15; VIP tickets begin at $130

More info: www.trollslive.com