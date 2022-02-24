Harlem Quartet features reunited brothers at UD

“Playing with him has been amazing,” Gavilán said. “We admire him besides this blood relation to me and that’s really cool for me. To see my extended family embracing my blood family is beautiful. He has such a gentle demeanor, even though he’s a genius. Everybody that meets him understands that very quick. His writing and performance skills are literally off the charts, but his demeanor is very sweet and not just to me but to everybody he meets. He’s especially nice with the quartet members. Even though we’re performing his music, he’s always very gentle with us and our opinions, dynamics and tempos. We have a real rapport and a great work atmosphere.”

New recordings

A collaboration with Aldo is one of two new albums forthcoming from Harlem Quartet.

“We just recorded the program we’re doing as a quintet with my brother,” Gavilán said. “The CDs aren’t going to be out when we come to Dayton but I’m excited about it. His compositions sound so different, one piece from the other, so you really get that spectrum of music. It’s really great.”

In April, Harlem Quartet is recording a live album with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra.

“That’s phenomenal,” Gavilán said. “We love the Charleston Symphony. We already have one album with the Chicago Sinfonietta performing two solo pieces for quartet and orchestra. So, this will be our second solo album with orchestra, which is really cool for us. We never thought we’d end up recording solo parts with orchestra. (The solo parts are) really well written. It’s a big commission for the 350th anniversary of the city. We’re looking forward to it.”

HOW TO GO

Who: Harlem Quartet with Aldo López-Gavilán

Where: University of Dayton’s Sears Recital Hall, Jesse Philips Humanities Center, 300 College Park, Dayton

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27

Cost: Free for UD students, $18 general admission, $15 seniors 60 and older and UD alumni, $10 UD employees and retirees, $5 youth and students younger than 21

More info: 937-229-2545 or udayton.edu

Artist info: harlemquartet.com