Harlem Quartet features reunited brothers at UD

Cuban-born brothers Ilmar Gavilán (violin) and Aldo López-Gavilán (piano) were separated as youngsters so they’re making up for lost time by collaborating frequently. In addition to duo shows, Aldo often performs with Ilmar’s Harlem Quartet, including a Vanguard Legacy Concert in the University of Dayton’s Sears Recital Hall on Sunday, Feb. 27.
Ilmar, who formed the Harlem Quartet in New York in 2006, was only 14 when he was sent to the former Soviet Union to study music. Aldo, the younger of the two, remained in their native Cuba where he also established himself as a world-class musician. The brother’s emotional reunion as adults was the basis of the 2020 documentary, “Los Hermanos.”
“My brother is doing a lot shows with us due to the documentary,” Gavilán said. “We’ve gotten massive tours. Last year, we did many dates, and we have many, many stops this year. It’s fun because we get to perform his compositions. The music is so rich. Very often, we play an entire program of his compositions. Frankly, everybody feels we’re performing a variety of composers because he has a very unique (sound), but he does very different styles. He doesn’t sound like Stravinsky but, in a way, like Stravinsky, he wears many hats.”
Dulce hermano
According to Ilmar, working with his sweet natured brother was an easy transition for the members of Harlem Quartet.
“Playing with him has been amazing,” Gavilán said. “We admire him besides this blood relation to me and that’s really cool for me. To see my extended family embracing my blood family is beautiful. He has such a gentle demeanor, even though he’s a genius. Everybody that meets him understands that very quick. His writing and performance skills are literally off the charts, but his demeanor is very sweet and not just to me but to everybody he meets. He’s especially nice with the quartet members. Even though we’re performing his music, he’s always very gentle with us and our opinions, dynamics and tempos. We have a real rapport and a great work atmosphere.”
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
New recordings
A collaboration with Aldo is one of two new albums forthcoming from Harlem Quartet.
“We just recorded the program we’re doing as a quintet with my brother,” Gavilán said. “The CDs aren’t going to be out when we come to Dayton but I’m excited about it. His compositions sound so different, one piece from the other, so you really get that spectrum of music. It’s really great.”
In April, Harlem Quartet is recording a live album with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra.
“That’s phenomenal,” Gavilán said. “We love the Charleston Symphony. We already have one album with the Chicago Sinfonietta performing two solo pieces for quartet and orchestra. So, this will be our second solo album with orchestra, which is really cool for us. We never thought we’d end up recording solo parts with orchestra. (The solo parts are) really well written. It’s a big commission for the 350th anniversary of the city. We’re looking forward to it.”
Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.
HOW TO GO
Who: Harlem Quartet with Aldo López-Gavilán
Where: University of Dayton’s Sears Recital Hall, Jesse Philips Humanities Center, 300 College Park, Dayton
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27
Cost: Free for UD students, $18 general admission, $15 seniors 60 and older and UD alumni, $10 UD employees and retirees, $5 youth and students younger than 21
More info: 937-229-2545 or udayton.edu
Artist info: harlemquartet.com
About the Author