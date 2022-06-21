Heartfelt, humorous ‘80-Year-Old Boyfriend’ sparkles at Loft Theatre

Combined Shape Caption Charissa Bertels with music director/pianist Brett Ryback in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend," continuing through July 3 at the Loft Theatre. Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE Combined Shape Caption Charissa Bertels with music director/pianist Brett Ryback in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend," continuing through July 3 at the Loft Theatre. Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE

“I thought I had lost ‘Milton’ at one point, and I was so devastated because I felt like I hadn’t been able to tell him how much he meant to me,” Charissa said. “Luckily, that wasn’t the case, and it really taught me not to wait. Do not wait to tell people how much they mean to you or do the things you really want to do.”

Charissa also noted she altered some of her experiences for the sake of artistic license, but the portions centered on her rocky relationship with her emotionally distant father are completely true. Themes of forgiveness and reconciliation as well as the importance of staying true to self are significant as the material, performed in roughly 105 minutes, effectively deepens toward its heartwarming finish.

For example, Charissa’s superb rendition of “The Love Left Behind,” strikingly accented in lavender and blue by lighting designer John Rensel, is an empowering knockout. Poignancy also fills Milton’s gentle response to Charissa being cast in “A Christmas Story: “You let yourself be fully present.”

Explore Dayton connections win Tony Award for Best Musical

Throughout the breezy production, fluidly directed with engaging intimacy by Sean Daniels, Charissa’s triple threat talent is on energetic, entertaining and sincere display. Whether exhibiting Fosse expertise with slinky grace, seamlessly handling costume transitions, tap dancing with finesse or showcasing her lovely soprano while playing the piano, she leaves nothing undone. It is apparent this show is a vehicle intended to make prospective producers sit up and take notice.

“I always wanted to do a one-woman musical, but I wanted to wait until I had something significant to say,” Charissa said. “So, when this happened in real life, I felt this was it. I’ve never really felt this way on a project. It’s incredibly challenging, especially on the body and the voice, but it’s also fulfilling. So often you’re doing a project written by someone else, telling someone else’s story. But to do something that is so deeply personal and meaningful and to get to share that with an audience every night is amazing. It’s a unique journey.”

According to the Human Race, “Boyfriend” has its eyes set on New York City. I’m sure there will be tweaks (projections would heighten the design and overall scope), but the show’s central, optimistic message of connection and friendship greatly resonates. Before Charissa takes off-Broadway by storm, see her in Dayton delivering one of the best performances of the season.

