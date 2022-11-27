Holiday shows to see in December

Where: Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, Sinclair Community College, 444 W. Third St., Dayton

Details: The adorable “Peanuts” gang is back in this 40-minute holiday classic based on the iconic TV special of the same name.

Tickets: $8

More info: All seats are reserved and the regular house policy of “no children under 6″ has been lifted. All patrons, regardless of age, must have a ticket. Visit www.sinclair.edu/tickets.

“A Tuna Christmas”

When: Dec. 2-11; 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Xenia Area Community Theater, 45 E. Second St., Xenia

Details: Russell Dern directs Joe Sears, Jaston Williams and Ed Howard’s comedy about the third-smallest town in Texas.

Tickets: $15-$17

More info: www.xeniaact1.org

“Baby Shark Live! The Christmas Show!”

When: Dec. 22; 6 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: The exciting adventures of Baby Shark, Pinkfong and friends receive an immersive holiday twist incorporating “Wheels On The Bus” and “Jingle Bells.”

Tickets: $30-$60

More info: www.daytonlive.org

“Gold, Frankincense and Myrrh”

When: Dec. 10-11; 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Karen Alexander-Roebuck directs this soulful retelling of the Magi’s biblical quest interpreted through music, dance and narration.

Tickets: $35

More info: www.eventbrite.com/e/gold-frankincense-myrrh-tickets

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“Hometown Holiday and Amahl and the Night Visitors”

When: Dec. 2-3; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: Dayton Opera’s brand new production of Gian Carlo Menotti’s 1951 opus “Amahl and the Night Visitors” is programmed with orchestral and choral holiday works courtesy of Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra.

Tickets: $5-$85

More info: www.daytonperformingarts.org

“Home for the Holidays”

When: Dec. 11; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

Details: Gem City Ballet, the Miami Valley Community Chorus and soprano Jennifer Fair are featured artists in this concert.

Tickets: Free admission. All seats reserved.

More info: 937-530-0515 or www.mvso.org

“In the Spirit of… Grace”

When: Dec. 17-18; 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: The liturgical beauty of the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company returns with this holiday gospel tradition featuring a community choir and special musical guests. The production is staged and directed by DCDC chief artistic and producing director Debbie Blunden-Diggs.

Tickets: $36.50

More info: www.dcdc.org

Credit: JUSTIN WALTON Credit: JUSTIN WALTON

“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas”

When: Through Dec. 30; Matinees are held Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays; Evening performances are held Wednesdays through Sundays

Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Details: Based on the classic 1954 film of the same name, this tuneful, heartwarming musical comedy features such favorites as “Blue Skies,” “Sisters” and the iconic “White Christmas.”

Tickets: $37-$78

More info: www.lacomedia.com

“Million Dollar Quartet Christmas”

When: Dec. 16-18; 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Inspired by the Tony Award-nominated hit musical “Million Dollar Quartet,” this nostalgic reimagining assembles Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley for a musical holiday celebration set in December 1956.

Tickets: $25-$79

More info: 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org

“The Nutcracker”

When: Dec. 9-18; 7:30 p.m. Fridays; 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. There is also a sensory-friendly performance Dec.16 at 2 p.m.

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: Dayton Ballet presents its annual whimsical holiday tradition with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra performing Tchaikovsky’s gorgeous score.

Tickets: $20-$90; Tickets for the sensory-friendly performance are $5-$7.

More info: 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonperformingarts.org

“Plaid Tidings”

When: Dec. 8-11; 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Lebanon Theatre Company, 10 S. Mechanic St., Lebanon

Details: The familiar harmonic quartet from “Forever Plaid” return in a holiday setting featuring such standards as “Mr. Santa” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Tickets: $20

More info: 513-228-0932 or www.ltcplays.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“Season’s Greetings”

When: Dec. 8-11; 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and 7:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: This holiday cabaret features Gina Handy Minyard (Magnolia Theatre Company, Human Race Theatre Company) and Philip Drennen (TheatreLab Dayton) performing holiday songs accompanied by Deron Bell and his band.

Tickets: $25

More info: 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Ghost of Christmas Eve”

When: Dec. 3; 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: TSO returns for another rock opera extravaganza expected to feature “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Christmas Canon” and “This Christmas Day.”

Tickets: $32-$112.50

More info: www.ticketmaster.com

Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS

“Who’s Holiday!”

When: Dec. 8-23; 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sundays

Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Human Race Theatre Company’s irreverent, naughty holiday production returns with the comical Alex Sunderhaus reprising her outstanding portrayal of Cindy Lou Who. Remember: Cindy Lou does not discriminate. She’ll offend everyone!

Tickets: $30

More info: 937-228-3630 or visit www.humanracetheatre.org. Patrons are advised the play continues strong language and adult themes.