Holiday shows to see in December

The holidays wouldn’t be the same without enjoying productions that capture the beauty, charm, fun and poignancy of the season.
Here are 14 diverse shows from cute family-friendly fare to uplifting spiritual experiences to keep in mind as you prepare your December plans.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas”
When: Dec. 15-18; Noon Thursday and Friday; 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday
Where: Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, Sinclair Community College, 444 W. Third St., Dayton
Details: The adorable “Peanuts” gang is back in this 40-minute holiday classic based on the iconic TV special of the same name.
Tickets: $8
More info: All seats are reserved and the regular house policy of “no children under 6″ has been lifted. All patrons, regardless of age, must have a ticket. Visit www.sinclair.edu/tickets.
“A Tuna Christmas”
When: Dec. 2-11; 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Xenia Area Community Theater, 45 E. Second St., Xenia
Details: Russell Dern directs Joe Sears, Jaston Williams and Ed Howard’s comedy about the third-smallest town in Texas.
Tickets: $15-$17
More info: www.xeniaact1.org
“Baby Shark Live! The Christmas Show!”
When: Dec. 22; 6 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: The exciting adventures of Baby Shark, Pinkfong and friends receive an immersive holiday twist incorporating “Wheels On The Bus” and “Jingle Bells.”
Tickets: $30-$60
More info: www.daytonlive.org
“Gold, Frankincense and Myrrh”
When: Dec. 10-11; 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: Karen Alexander-Roebuck directs this soulful retelling of the Magi’s biblical quest interpreted through music, dance and narration.
Tickets: $35
More info: www.eventbrite.com/e/gold-frankincense-myrrh-tickets
“Hometown Holiday and Amahl and the Night Visitors”
When: Dec. 2-3; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: Dayton Opera’s brand new production of Gian Carlo Menotti’s 1951 opus “Amahl and the Night Visitors” is programmed with orchestral and choral holiday works courtesy of Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra.
Tickets: $5-$85
More info: www.daytonperformingarts.org
“Home for the Holidays”
When: Dec. 11; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday
Where: Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton
Details: Gem City Ballet, the Miami Valley Community Chorus and soprano Jennifer Fair are featured artists in this concert.
Tickets: Free admission. All seats reserved.
More info: 937-530-0515 or www.mvso.org
“In the Spirit of… Grace”
When: Dec. 17-18; 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday
Where: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: The liturgical beauty of the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company returns with this holiday gospel tradition featuring a community choir and special musical guests. The production is staged and directed by DCDC chief artistic and producing director Debbie Blunden-Diggs.
Tickets: $36.50
More info: www.dcdc.org
“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas”
When: Through Dec. 30; Matinees are held Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays; Evening performances are held Wednesdays through Sundays
Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro
Details: Based on the classic 1954 film of the same name, this tuneful, heartwarming musical comedy features such favorites as “Blue Skies,” “Sisters” and the iconic “White Christmas.”
Tickets: $37-$78
More info: www.lacomedia.com
“Million Dollar Quartet Christmas”
When: Dec. 16-18; 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: Inspired by the Tony Award-nominated hit musical “Million Dollar Quartet,” this nostalgic reimagining assembles Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley for a musical holiday celebration set in December 1956.
Tickets: $25-$79
More info: 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org
“The Nutcracker”
When: Dec. 9-18; 7:30 p.m. Fridays; 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. There is also a sensory-friendly performance Dec.16 at 2 p.m.
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: Dayton Ballet presents its annual whimsical holiday tradition with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra performing Tchaikovsky’s gorgeous score.
Tickets: $20-$90; Tickets for the sensory-friendly performance are $5-$7.
More info: 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonperformingarts.org
“Plaid Tidings”
When: Dec. 8-11; 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday
Where: Lebanon Theatre Company, 10 S. Mechanic St., Lebanon
Details: The familiar harmonic quartet from “Forever Plaid” return in a holiday setting featuring such standards as “Mr. Santa” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
Tickets: $20
More info: 513-228-0932 or www.ltcplays.com
“Season’s Greetings”
When: Dec. 8-11; 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and 7:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton
Details: This holiday cabaret features Gina Handy Minyard (Magnolia Theatre Company, Human Race Theatre Company) and Philip Drennen (TheatreLab Dayton) performing holiday songs accompanied by Deron Bell and his band.
Tickets: $25
More info: 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org
“Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Ghost of Christmas Eve”
When: Dec. 3; 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton
Details: TSO returns for another rock opera extravaganza expected to feature “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Christmas Canon” and “This Christmas Day.”
Tickets: $32-$112.50
More info: www.ticketmaster.com
“Who’s Holiday!”
When: Dec. 8-23; 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sundays
Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: Human Race Theatre Company’s irreverent, naughty holiday production returns with the comical Alex Sunderhaus reprising her outstanding portrayal of Cindy Lou Who. Remember: Cindy Lou does not discriminate. She’ll offend everyone!
Tickets: $30
More info: 937-228-3630 or visit www.humanracetheatre.org. Patrons are advised the play continues strong language and adult themes.
