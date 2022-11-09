Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party coming to Nutter Center

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Dayton for the first time.
The family-friendly event will be held Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks such as Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot and the all-new Gunkster will light up the floor in monster trucks competitions and battles. The performance will include a dance party, laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. There will also be a special appearance by the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot Megasaurus.
The Crash Zone Pre-Show Party will be held two-and-a-half hours before every performance. This unique experience provides fans access to the competition floor to see the designs and epic size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks. Each pass includes an autograph card plus a souvenir pass and lanyard exclusive to Crash Zone attendees. Passes will be available to purchase while supplies last.
Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, Nov. 11. Performance times are Saturday at 12:30 p.m. (Crash Zone, 10 a.m.) and 7:30 p.m. (Crash Zone, 5 p.m.) and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. (Crash Zone, 12 p.m.).
For tickets or more information, visit www.hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com.
