In the galleries: Eclectic works explore wide-ranging themes

On college campuses: Sinclair Community College will feature the work of Greg Blair (often using wood as a foundational material to allow the viewer to grasp the idea of place), Tracy Miller-Robbins (exploring the line between animation and drawing, digital and traditional methods, and abstract and figurative) and Brian Fencl (whose work is rooted in pop surrealist philosophies); and the University of Dayton will host Beth Chucker’s photographs questioning and celebrating motherhood in addition to Marquita “Micki” Davis’ photo-based works concerning ancestral relationships, politics and objecthood.

Elsewhere, “Beyond Vision: A Tactile Art Experience” provides a unique hands-on experience utilizing all five senses; Front Street’s Christkindl Market will usher in the holidays with original artwork and handcrafted goods; Dana L. Wiley Gallery’s “Cantata” centers on movement and patterns in disciplines such as mixed media, digital prints, videography and dance; and the Edward A. Dixon Gallery presents its second annual “We’re Doing it ALL Wrong” exhibition, a thought-provoking study of cultural and societal issues.

Beyond Vision: A Tactile Art Experience

beyonvisionart.com

Created by Molly Brockman, “Beyond Vision” brings sensory art to the visually impaired.

Oct. 14-15, 2022 (at The Landing)

The Contemporary Dayton

25 W. Fourth St., Dayton

937-224-3822 or codayton.org

The Contemporary Dayton presents original exhibitions and programs, art events, community partnerships, and artist opportunities. Showcasing artists nationally and in Ohio, the organization particularly embraces artists whose work focuses on social justice.

Through Dec. 24, 2022: “FotoFocus Biennial 2022: “World Record” featuring Teju Cole (“Blind Spot”), Amy Lynn Powell (“Only let people who love you photograph you”) and James Nares (“Street”)

Dana L. Wiley Gallery

1001 E. Second St, Dayton

937-475-3794 or danalwileygallery.com

Located in the Front Street building, the Dana. L. Wiley Gallery supports art and artists and to help the community “gain a greater understanding of our world through artistic integrity and critical thinking.”

Oct. 7, 2022-Jan. 15, 2023: “Cantata”

Dayton Art Institute

456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

937-223-5277 or daytonartinstitute.org

Founded in 1919, Dayton Art Institute offers collection galleries, world class special exhibitions, festive special events and more. The museum’s collection spans 5,000 years of art history and numbers more than 27,000 objects.

Through Feb. 12, 2023: “Netsuke and the Art of Little Wonders”

Oct. 15, 2022-Jan. 15, 2023: “American Myth & Memory: David Levinthal Photographs”

Nov. 4, 2022: Bourbon & Bubbles

2023 TBA: Art Ball

Dayton Society of Artists

48 High St., Dayton

937-228-4532 or https://daytondsa.org/

The mission of the Dayton Society of Artists is to connect, support and educate artists and the community.

Oct. 7, 2022: First Friday featuring “Eyewitness: A FotoFocus Biennial Exhibition”

Nov. 4, 2022: Small but Mighty Opening First Friday

Dec. 2, 2022: Small by Mighty First Friday

Dutoit Gallery

1001 E. Second St., Dayton

dutoitgallery.com

Located in the Front Street building, Dutoit Gallery showcases a variety of art and artists in monthly exhibitions.

October 2022: Sarah Shanks

November 2022: John Dickinson

December 2022: Members Exhibition

January 2023: Kathleen Santucci

February: Nicholaus Arnold

March 2023: Stefan Chinov

April 2023: Clara Coleman

May 2023: Ashley Jude Jonas

June 2023: Anthony George Wolking

July 2023: Sarah Wrona

Edward A. Dixon Gallery

222 N. St. Clair St., Dayton

937-985-2115 or shop.eadgallery.com

Edward A. Dixon Gallery specializes in the exhibition, education, appreciation and sale of international fine art.

Through Sept. 30, 2022: “We’re Doing it ALL Wrong”

Front Street Galleries

1001 E. Second St., Dayton frontstreet.art

Founded in 1965, Front Street is a large community of artists, artisans and small business owners. The work of nearly 150 artists and artists are on display.

Nov. 26, 2022: Christkindl Market at Front Street

K12 Gallery & TEJAS

341 S. Jefferson St., Dayton

937-461-5149 or k12tejasgallery.org

K12 Gallery & TEJAS features artwork created by local, regional and national artists.

Nov. 9, 2022: “Art of 2022″

National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center

1350 Brush Row Rd., Wilberforce

800-752-2603 ext. 2113 or https://www.ohiohistory.org/visit/browse-historical-sites/national-afro-american-museum-cultural-center/

For nearly 35 years, the National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center has housed some of the nation’s largest collections of Afro-American materials, including over 9,000 artifacts and artwork, 350 manuscript collections and thousands of photographs.

Through 2022: “Rhythm of Revolution – The Transformative Power of Black Art 1619 to the Present”

Through 2022: “What’s in Your Attic? Selections From Our Permanent Collection”

Through 2024: “African Americans Fighting for a Double Victory”

Through 2024: “Behind the Mask: Black Power in Comics”

Through 2024: “Queens of the Heartland”

Olde Masters Galleria

55 Rhoads Center Dr., Centerville

oldemastersgalleria.com

Olde Masters Galleria offers a variety of exhibitions and programs for art students and art supporters, including weekly sketch nights.

TBA

Rosewood Gallery

Rosewood Arts Center, 2655 Olson Dr., Kettering

937-296-0294 or playkettering.org/rosewood-gallery-home

Rosewood Gallery specializes in the exhibition of contemporary art by local, regional and national artists.

Oct. 3-Nov. 12, 2022: Photography exhibitions: “How Do You Want to be Seen” (Darren Lee Miller, Columbus, OH) and “From a Distance” (Ivette Spradlin, Atlanta, GA)

Nov. 28-Jan. 6, 2023: Sculpture and Installation (Ali Hval, Iowa City, IA) and Photography (Jesse Egner, Brooklyn, NY)

Sinclair Community College

Building 13, Fourth Floor, Corner of Fifth and Perry Streets, Dayton

937-512-2253 or sinclair.edu/student-life/arts-culture/art-galleries

Sinclair Community College Art Galleries promote the development of professional and student artists while serving as an educational resource for the entire community.

Through Oct. 19, 2022: Greg Blair and Tracy Miller-Robbins; “Modern Punchinello” by Brian Fencl

Springfield Museum of Art

107 Cliff Park Rd., Springfield

937-325-4673 or springfieldart.net

The Springfield Museum includes a permanent collection of art among its exhibitions and art education programs.

Through Oct. 2, 2022: “76th Annual Juried Members’ Exhibition”

Through Nov. 2022: “Radical Imagination”

Sugarcreek Photography Gallery

15b W. Franklin St., Bellbrook

937-317-0170 or sugarcreekphotographygallery.com

Sugarcreek Photography Gallery showcases prints from many photographers across the Miami Valley.

Oct. 1, 2022: Laura James Art Talk

Oct. 8, 2022: The Works of Skip Peterson

Nov. 12, 2022: The Works of Ned Pennock

Dec. 10, 2022: The Works of Ned Pennock

Mar. 11, 2023: The Works of Peggy Steinberg

University of Dayton

https://udayton.edu/artssciences/academics/artanddesign/gallery/index.php

University of Dayton’s Galleries provide space for the UD community of artists to experiment, develop and implement new ideas while also supporting visiting artists.

Sept. 29-Oct. 25, 2022: “Family.Matter.” (at Fitz Hall)

Oct. 6, 2022-Nov. 18, 2022: “Pacific Concrete” (at The Hub by PNC Bank)

We Care Arts

3035 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

937-252-3937 or wecarearts.org

We Care Arts believes in “the healing power of creating and producing art that transforms physical, developmental and mental challenges into a future rich with possibilities.”

Oct. 29, 2022: Trunk or Treat

Willis Bing Davis Art Studio & EbonNia Gallery

1135 W. Third St., Dayton

937-223-2290 or bingdavisartstudio.org

Influential artist and teacher Willis “Bing” Davis’ Art Studio and EbonNia Gallery provides an artistic haven for African-American art and cultural expression.

TBA

Wright State University’s Robert & Elaine Stein Galleries

160 Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

937-775-2973 or https://liberal-arts.wright.edu/art-galleries/permanent-collection

TBA

