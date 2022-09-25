In the galleries: Eclectic works explore wide-ranging themes

Dayton’s 2022-2023 visual arts season aspires to educate, enlighten and empower patrons from all walks of life.
Dayton Art Institute provides a look at netsuke, personal accessories during the Edo period in Japan (1615-1868) that were developed into imaginative works of art. The museum will also explore the photographs of David Levinthal, addressing American iconography (Barbie dolls, baseball, cowboys) and mass media’s role in mythologizing cultural touchstones.
The Contemporary Dayton spotlights three artists: the insightful prose and photography of Teju Cole, the social media-curated work of photographer Amy Lynn Powell, and the New York City-influenced videography of James Nares.
At the National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center, Black heroism is illuminated in “African Americans Fighting for a Double Victory,” depicting the numerous ways Blacks served our nation in the military and on the home front during World War II. The exhibit is complimented by the newly updated and expanded “Behind the Mask: Black Power in Comics,” a look at the history of Black comic book characters who were rarely written as heroes.
On college campuses: Sinclair Community College will feature the work of Greg Blair (often using wood as a foundational material to allow the viewer to grasp the idea of place), Tracy Miller-Robbins (exploring the line between animation and drawing, digital and traditional methods, and abstract and figurative) and Brian Fencl (whose work is rooted in pop surrealist philosophies); and the University of Dayton will host Beth Chucker’s photographs questioning and celebrating motherhood in addition to Marquita “Micki” Davis’ photo-based works concerning ancestral relationships, politics and objecthood.
Elsewhere, “Beyond Vision: A Tactile Art Experience” provides a unique hands-on experience utilizing all five senses; Front Street’s Christkindl Market will usher in the holidays with original artwork and handcrafted goods; Dana L. Wiley Gallery’s “Cantata” centers on movement and patterns in disciplines such as mixed media, digital prints, videography and dance; and the Edward A. Dixon Gallery presents its second annual “We’re Doing it ALL Wrong” exhibition, a thought-provoking study of cultural and societal issues.
Beyond Vision: A Tactile Art Experience
Created by Molly Brockman, “Beyond Vision” brings sensory art to the visually impaired.
Oct. 14-15, 2022 (at The Landing)
The Contemporary Dayton
25 W. Fourth St., Dayton
937-224-3822 or codayton.org
The Contemporary Dayton presents original exhibitions and programs, art events, community partnerships, and artist opportunities. Showcasing artists nationally and in Ohio, the organization particularly embraces artists whose work focuses on social justice.
Through Dec. 24, 2022: “FotoFocus Biennial 2022: “World Record” featuring Teju Cole (“Blind Spot”), Amy Lynn Powell (“Only let people who love you photograph you”) and James Nares (“Street”)
Dana L. Wiley Gallery
1001 E. Second St, Dayton
937-475-3794 or danalwileygallery.com
Located in the Front Street building, the Dana. L. Wiley Gallery supports art and artists and to help the community “gain a greater understanding of our world through artistic integrity and critical thinking.”
Oct. 7, 2022-Jan. 15, 2023: “Cantata”
Dayton Art Institute
456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton
937-223-5277 or daytonartinstitute.org
Founded in 1919, Dayton Art Institute offers collection galleries, world class special exhibitions, festive special events and more. The museum’s collection spans 5,000 years of art history and numbers more than 27,000 objects.
Through Feb. 12, 2023: “Netsuke and the Art of Little Wonders”
Oct. 15, 2022-Jan. 15, 2023: “American Myth & Memory: David Levinthal Photographs”
Nov. 4, 2022: Bourbon & Bubbles
2023 TBA: Art Ball
Dayton Society of Artists
48 High St., Dayton
937-228-4532 or https://daytondsa.org/
The mission of the Dayton Society of Artists is to connect, support and educate artists and the community.
Oct. 7, 2022: First Friday featuring “Eyewitness: A FotoFocus Biennial Exhibition”
Nov. 4, 2022: Small but Mighty Opening First Friday
Dec. 2, 2022: Small by Mighty First Friday
Dutoit Gallery
1001 E. Second St., Dayton
Located in the Front Street building, Dutoit Gallery showcases a variety of art and artists in monthly exhibitions.
October 2022: Sarah Shanks
November 2022: John Dickinson
December 2022: Members Exhibition
January 2023: Kathleen Santucci
February: Nicholaus Arnold
March 2023: Stefan Chinov
April 2023: Clara Coleman
May 2023: Ashley Jude Jonas
June 2023: Anthony George Wolking
July 2023: Sarah Wrona
Edward A. Dixon Gallery
222 N. St. Clair St., Dayton
937-985-2115 or shop.eadgallery.com
Edward A. Dixon Gallery specializes in the exhibition, education, appreciation and sale of international fine art.
Through Sept. 30, 2022: “We’re Doing it ALL Wrong”
Front Street Galleries
1001 E. Second St., Dayton frontstreet.art
Founded in 1965, Front Street is a large community of artists, artisans and small business owners. The work of nearly 150 artists and artists are on display.
Nov. 26, 2022: Christkindl Market at Front Street
K12 Gallery & TEJAS
341 S. Jefferson St., Dayton
937-461-5149 or k12tejasgallery.org
K12 Gallery & TEJAS features artwork created by local, regional and national artists.
Nov. 9, 2022: “Art of 2022″
National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center
1350 Brush Row Rd., Wilberforce
800-752-2603 ext. 2113 or https://www.ohiohistory.org/visit/browse-historical-sites/national-afro-american-museum-cultural-center/
For nearly 35 years, the National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center has housed some of the nation’s largest collections of Afro-American materials, including over 9,000 artifacts and artwork, 350 manuscript collections and thousands of photographs.
Through 2022: “Rhythm of Revolution – The Transformative Power of Black Art 1619 to the Present”
Through 2022: “What’s in Your Attic? Selections From Our Permanent Collection”
Through 2024: “African Americans Fighting for a Double Victory”
Through 2024: “Behind the Mask: Black Power in Comics”
Through 2024: “Queens of the Heartland”
Olde Masters Galleria
55 Rhoads Center Dr., Centerville
Olde Masters Galleria offers a variety of exhibitions and programs for art students and art supporters, including weekly sketch nights.
TBA
Rosewood Gallery
Rosewood Arts Center, 2655 Olson Dr., Kettering
937-296-0294 or playkettering.org/rosewood-gallery-home
Rosewood Gallery specializes in the exhibition of contemporary art by local, regional and national artists.
Oct. 3-Nov. 12, 2022: Photography exhibitions: “How Do You Want to be Seen” (Darren Lee Miller, Columbus, OH) and “From a Distance” (Ivette Spradlin, Atlanta, GA)
Nov. 28-Jan. 6, 2023: Sculpture and Installation (Ali Hval, Iowa City, IA) and Photography (Jesse Egner, Brooklyn, NY)
Sinclair Community College
Building 13, Fourth Floor, Corner of Fifth and Perry Streets, Dayton
937-512-2253 or sinclair.edu/student-life/arts-culture/art-galleries
Sinclair Community College Art Galleries promote the development of professional and student artists while serving as an educational resource for the entire community.
Through Oct. 19, 2022: Greg Blair and Tracy Miller-Robbins; “Modern Punchinello” by Brian Fencl
Springfield Museum of Art
107 Cliff Park Rd., Springfield
937-325-4673 or springfieldart.net
The Springfield Museum includes a permanent collection of art among its exhibitions and art education programs.
Through Oct. 2, 2022: “76th Annual Juried Members’ Exhibition”
Through Nov. 2022: “Radical Imagination”
Sugarcreek Photography Gallery
15b W. Franklin St., Bellbrook
937-317-0170 or sugarcreekphotographygallery.com
Sugarcreek Photography Gallery showcases prints from many photographers across the Miami Valley.
Oct. 1, 2022: Laura James Art Talk
Oct. 8, 2022: The Works of Skip Peterson
Nov. 12, 2022: The Works of Ned Pennock
Dec. 10, 2022: The Works of Ned Pennock
Mar. 11, 2023: The Works of Peggy Steinberg
University of Dayton
https://udayton.edu/artssciences/academics/artanddesign/gallery/index.php
University of Dayton’s Galleries provide space for the UD community of artists to experiment, develop and implement new ideas while also supporting visiting artists.
Sept. 29-Oct. 25, 2022: “Family.Matter.” (at Fitz Hall)
Oct. 6, 2022-Nov. 18, 2022: “Pacific Concrete” (at The Hub by PNC Bank)
We Care Arts
3035 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
937-252-3937 or wecarearts.org
We Care Arts believes in “the healing power of creating and producing art that transforms physical, developmental and mental challenges into a future rich with possibilities.”
Oct. 29, 2022: Trunk or Treat
Willis Bing Davis Art Studio & EbonNia Gallery
1135 W. Third St., Dayton
937-223-2290 or bingdavisartstudio.org
Influential artist and teacher Willis “Bing” Davis’ Art Studio and EbonNia Gallery provides an artistic haven for African-American art and cultural expression.
TBA
Wright State University’s Robert & Elaine Stein Galleries
160 Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton
937-775-2973 or https://liberal-arts.wright.edu/art-galleries/permanent-collection
TBA
