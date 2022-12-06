It’s a naughty ‘Holiday!’ with Cindy Lou Who at Loft Theatre

The naughty saga of Cindy Lou Who, a unique storyteller unafraid to discriminate because she has the power to offend everyone, returns to the Loft Theatre in Matthew Lombardo’s adults-only comedy “Who’s Holiday!” slated Dec. 8-23.
Directed by Human Race Resident Artist and Wright State Artistic Director Joe Deer, the breezy, 60-minute play spotlights the ups and downs of Cindy Lou’s life. As she prepares for a holiday party in her trailer just outside of Whoville, she particularly reminisces about that fateful Christmas eve when she first met the Grinch and the twisted turn of events her life has since taken.
Alex Sunderhaus, who made this show a memorable holiday hit last season, will reprise her outstanding, hilarious portrayal of Cindy Lou. She is a New York-based Wright State University graduate whose Human Race credits include “Sylvia,” “The House,” “One Slight Hitch,” “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” and “August: Osage County.”
Credit: SCOTT J. KIMMINS
Deer’s production team returns with stage manager Rachel Heine, costumer Zoe Still, scenic designer Scott J. Kimmins, lighting designer John Rensel, sound designer Alexander Koker, and prop Master Sarah Gomes.
In addition, the Human Race is offering special “Parent’s Night Out” performances scheduled at 5 p.m. on December 10, 17, 22 and 23. Kids ages 5-12 can enjoy a holiday-themed theatre workshop in the second floor rehearsal room from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. while parents enjoy the show upstairs.
“As a parent, I know the struggle is real to find childcare, especially the closer it gets to the holidays,” said HRTC Artistic Director Emily N. Wells. “The Human Race proudly partners with Dayton Live to offer these workshops to keep the kids learning and having a lot of fun, while parents and caregivers can kick back and enjoy a raucous time at the theatre.”
HOW TO GO
What: “Who’s Holiday!”
Where: Loft Theatre of the Human Race Theatre Company, 126 N. Main St., Dayton
When: Dec. 8-23; Dec. 8-9 at 8 p.m.; Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.; Dec. 15 and 16 at 8 p.m.; Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.; Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.; Dec. 22 and 23 at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Special Nights at the theatre: Sawbuck Sunday: Sunday, December 11th at 7 p.m. All tickets at the door are $10; Parent’s Night Out: December 10, 17, 22, and 23 at 5 p.m.
Cost: $30-$40
Tickets: 937-228-3630 or visit www.humanracetheatre.org
Rating: R for strong language and adult themes
