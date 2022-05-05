Jewish Cultural Festival returns next month in downtown Dayton

TRADITIONAL FOOD AND DESSERTS

Festival organizers are partnering with Meadowlark, Grist Provisions, Bootleg Bagels, Graeter’s and more. The Temple bakery will also provide baked goods including rugelach, hamentaschen, mandrel bread, honey cake and challah.

ACTIVITIES FOR THE KIDS

A special story time and a petting zoo are among the kid-friendly activities. Kids will also receive an interactive activity bag to take home.

CULTURE AND TRADITION

Local and regional speakers will lead interactive education sessions. Guests are also encouraged to tour Temple Israel’s newly renovated building. An open-air market will showcase Jewish and Israeli arts and crafts including woodworking, jewelry, ceramics and more from local and regional artists.

GIVING BACK

Guests are invited to bring items to donate to Crayons to Classrooms, SICSA and Daybreak, and stay during the festival to make a toy to be donated to SICSA. Visit tidayton.com/festival for a list of suggested items to donate.

OY VEY 5K RUN/WALK

Runners and walkers are encouraged to participate. There is also a virtual option and 18K challenge available.

The festivities will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Temple Israel is located at 130 Riverside Dr., Dayton.

For more information, visit website.