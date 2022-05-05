BreakingNews
Jewish Cultural Festival returns next month in downtown Dayton

An opportunity to celebrate music, art, food and ritual of the Jewish culture returns next month as the annual Jewish Cultural Festival is held Sunday, June 12 at Temple Israel.

“We’re thrilled to once again celebrate with our friends of faiths and share a meaningful experience together,” said Courtney Cummings, music and program director, in a release. “With plenty of entertainment, education, and, of course, delicious food, the Jewish Cultural Festival opens the door to Judaism for all who wish to learn more about our traditions and faith.”

There are many activities in store at this free, family-friendly experience.

ENTERTAINMENT

Jewish music, humor, dance and stories are among the entertainment options. An outdoor stage will host an eclectic mix of local and regional talent.

TRADITIONAL FOOD AND DESSERTS

Festival organizers are partnering with Meadowlark, Grist Provisions, Bootleg Bagels, Graeter’s and more. The Temple bakery will also provide baked goods including rugelach, hamentaschen, mandrel bread, honey cake and challah.

ACTIVITIES FOR THE KIDS

A special story time and a petting zoo are among the kid-friendly activities. Kids will also receive an interactive activity bag to take home.

ExploreCinco de Mayo 2022: The best places to celebrate

CULTURE AND TRADITION

Local and regional speakers will lead interactive education sessions. Guests are also encouraged to tour Temple Israel’s newly renovated building. An open-air market will showcase Jewish and Israeli arts and crafts including woodworking, jewelry, ceramics and more from local and regional artists.

GIVING BACK

Guests are invited to bring items to donate to Crayons to Classrooms, SICSA and Daybreak, and stay during the festival to make a toy to be donated to SICSA. Visit tidayton.com/festival for a list of suggested items to donate.

OY VEY 5K RUN/WALK

Runners and walkers are encouraged to participate. There is also a virtual option and 18K challenge available.

The festivities will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Temple Israel is located at 130 Riverside Dr., Dayton.

For more information, visit website.

