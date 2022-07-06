JUST IN: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy to play Levitt Pavilion

Swing sensations Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will play a free concert Thursday, Sept. 15 at Levitt Pavilion Dayton.
The group is the latest addition to the organization’s 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season. The date was previously listed as “to be announced” on season calendars.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy have been together for 28 years. They have performed in concert venues across the world, sold millions of records, and have had their music featured in hundreds of movies and TV shows. They are committed to celebrating and revitalizing jazz and swing music.
For more information, visit levittdayton.org. Levitt Pavilion is located at 134 S. Main St., Dayton.
