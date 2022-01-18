JUST IN: ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ to play Schuster Center

Audiences can anticipate an evening of incredible inventions, the great glass elevator and the one-and-only Oompa-Loompas.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21 and can be purchased at daytonlive.org/charlie-and-the-chocolate-factory or by contacting Ticket Center Stage at 937-228-3630 or emailing tickets@daytonlive.org.