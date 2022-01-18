Hamburger icon
JUST IN: ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ to play Schuster Center

The cast of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," which will be held May 26-28 at the Schuster Center.
The cast of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," which will be held May 26-28 at the Schuster Center.

Events
By , Dayton
17 minutes ago

It’s golden ticket time! Dayton Live will present the national tour of the 2017 Broadway musical “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” May 26-28 at the Schuster Center.

The national tour of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" will be presented May 26-28 at the Schuster Center.

The national tour of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" will be presented May 26-28 at the Schuster Center.
The national tour of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" will be presented May 26-28 at the Schuster Center.

Roald Dahl’s timeless tale centered on Charlie Bucket’s journey to a confectionary wonderland will include Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley’s classics from the beloved 1971 film “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket.” There are also new songs from Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the Tony Award-winning songwriters of “Hairspray.”

Audiences can anticipate an evening of incredible inventions, the great glass elevator and the one-and-only Oompa-Loompas.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21 and can be purchased at daytonlive.org/charlie-and-the-chocolate-factory or by contacting Ticket Center Stage at 937-228-3630 or emailing tickets@daytonlive.org.

Patrons who had tickets to previously scheduled performances of Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” have been refunded or have had their tickets credited back to their Dayton Live account. Call Ticket Center Stage at 937-228-3630 if you have any questions.

