JUST IN: Psychedelic Furs coming to Rose

The U.K.-bred band is touring in support of its latest album, “Made of Rain,” their first new album since 1991. Their classic hits include “Love My Way,” “Pretty in Pink,” Heaven,” “The Ghost in You,” and “Heartbreak Beat.” They have also headlined the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival, performed sold out gigs at the Hollywood Bowl, and continue to tour regularly around the world.

Formed in 1977, X came out of L.A.’s punk scene. The band’s first two studio albums, “Los Angeles” and “Wild Gift,” are ranked by Rolling Stone among the top 500 greatest albums of all time.