JUST IN: Son Del Caribe to open Levitt Pavilion Dayton season next week

Regional musicians Son Del Caribe will replace Suenatron as the opening headliner of Levitt Pavilion Dayton’s 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season Thursday, June 2.
Due to a medical issue within Suenatron, Son Del Caribe has stepped up to provide a celebration of Hispanic heritage as part of the Dayton Metro Library World Music Series. Audiences can expect food, salsa music, dancers from Orgullo Mexicano founded by Imelda Ayala, and more.
Opening weekend continues Friday, June 3 with Mojoflo as part of the Tricomb2b Funk Series and Saturday, June 4 with Amythyst Kiah and Heather Redman & The Reputation opening as part of the Projects Unlimited Gem Series.
All concerts start at 7 p.m. and are free and open to the public. Audiences are welcome to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and outside food and beverage but, if they choose not to, food and beverage are available for purchase and lawn chairs are available to rent this year for $5 at the Levitt information tent.
Levitt Pavilion is located at 134 S. Main St., Dayton.
More information about the entire summer of free concerts can be found at LevittDayton.org.
