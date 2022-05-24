JUST IN: Son Del Caribe to open Levitt Pavilion Dayton season next week

Due to a medical issue within Suenatron, Son Del Caribe has stepped up to provide a celebration of Hispanic heritage as part of the Dayton Metro Library World Music Series. Audiences can expect food, salsa music, dancers from Orgullo Mexicano founded by Imelda Ayala, and more.

Opening weekend continues Friday, June 3 with Mojoflo as part of the Tricomb2b Funk Series and Saturday, June 4 with Amythyst Kiah and Heather Redman & The Reputation opening as part of the Projects Unlimited Gem Series.