Kings Island announces 2022 summer concert lineup

The Avett Brothers (Gates 7 p.m. Music 8 p.m.)

American folk rock band The Avett Brothers have scored two Grammy nominations. Their 2016 album “True Sadness” garnered the group’s highest career debut hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Albums Chart.

Saturday, July 9

Berlin & A Flock of Seagulls (Gates 6 p.m. Music 7 p.m.)

Los Angeles-based synth pop group Berlin is best known for their chart-topping 1986 hit single “Take My Breath Away” from “Top Gun.” A Flock of Seagulls, among the key players within the ‘80s new wave era, may be well known for their hit single “I Ran.”

Friday, July 22

3 Doors Down with special guest Candlebox (Gates 6 p.m. Music 7 p.m.)

Grammy-nominated Mississippi rock band 3 Doors Down skyrocketed with their 2000 single “Kryptonite.” The multi-platinum band Candlebox is best known for singles such as “Far Behind,” “You” and “Cover Me.”

Saturday, July 23

Skillet with special guest Jordan St. Cyr (Gates 6 p.m. Music 7 p.m.)

Grammy-nominated Christian rock band Skillet have released 11 albums since forming in Memphis in 1996. Jordan St. Cyr is an emerging artist whose self-titled 10-song project was released March 4.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Five for Fighting with special guest The Verve Pipe (Gates 6 p.m. Music 7 p.m.)

“Superman (It’s Not Easy’)” is just one of the hits from John Ondrasik, Grammy-nominated songwriter and performer known as Five for Fighting. Alternative rock band The Verve Pipe is best known for their hit single “The Freshmen.” Proceeds from this concert will benefit A Kid Again.

Concert Ticket Information and Exclusive Pre-Sale for Kings Island Season Passholders

Kings Island Gold and Platinum passholders will have access to an exclusive pre-sale for all shows beginning Wednesday, April 27 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 28 at 10 p.m. Season passes can be purchased on Kings Island’s website.

Concert tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. at www.visitkingsisland.com. Free parking after 5 p.m. is included with the purchase of a concert ticket. VIP tickets are also available which includes a VIP Lounge. Ultimate VIP also includes side stage viewing and more exclusive benefits.