Latin-American culture at heart of events at Fitton Center this weekend, where Salsa band will perform

Son Del Caribe will have a 12-piece band and five dancers on stage. Concertgoers will also learn about the history of Salsa music as the band plays Latin and Caribbean inspired tunes.

“We like to mix up our programming … so, we really want to provide a diverse, eclectic and a really vibrant program for our audiences, who are coming from Hamilton and throughout Butler County, and give them an opportunity to engage with outstanding and first-rate musicians, and a diverse array of musical sounds and textures, and this really provides that with Son Del Caribe,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

“At our heart, we are a community arts center, and we want to serve the broader community in Hamilton and Butler County,” he said. “We want to give you options for the things you like, because not everybody likes country, or cabaret, and that’s okay. Some people love blues, others love rock, and many people love Latin music. It’s a real opportunity for those who love all those different styles to come and enjoy a fantastic, first-rate experience, and have a great night out in downtown Hamilton.”

Representatives from the Hamilton, Fairfield and Middletown Hispanic festivals are expected to be on hand in the Fitton Center foyer to promote the Latin-American culture and area events to attendees.

Art on display

The same evening, there will be a gallery opening celebration for the 52nd Hamilton Current exhibition from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jurors selected 76 pieces by 56 artists (from about 300 submissions by around 100 artists) for inclusion in the show. There will be a presentation with cash prizes to select artists at 6:30 p.m. in the Fitton Family Theater. A total of $1,000 in cash prizes will be awarded. Richard James and Emily Versoza served as the judges.

“This is one of the Fitton Center’s most popular exhibitions because it offers something for everyone and so much inspiring art for creatives to view. We love that it brings area artists to Hamilton to celebrate each other and enjoy the galleries,” said Cathy Mayhugh, director of exhibitions at the Fitton Center.

The 52nd Hamilton Current exhibition, a juried, all media biennial show, will be on view through June 27. The show highlights the works of adult visual artists residing within 60 miles of Hamilton with no limits on theme, content, or style.

There will also be a closing reception for the current Community Gallery exhibition, which highlights the work of Hamilton Freshman School artists, with several hundred pieces on display.

MORE DETAILS

Son Del Caribe will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 26 as part of the Fitton Showstoppers series. Tickets are $39 for Fitton Center members and $49 for non-members, and may be purchased at fittoncenter.org. The art galleries are free and open to the public.