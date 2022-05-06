More acts heading to Fraze this summer

Rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd and comedian Drew Carey are among the latest acts heading to Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion this summer.
Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’ Tour” will be presented Sunday, July 17 at 8 p.m. Original member Gary Rossington will be joined by Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Johnny Colt, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington and Carol Chase. Expect to hear the classic rock anthem “Sweet Home Alabama” among other hits. Tickets are priced at $49-$139.
Jazz trumpeter Chris Botti will perform Friday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. Botti has had four No. 1 jazz albums as well as multiple Gold, Platinum and Grammy Awards. Tickets are priced at $30-$60.
“Whose Live Anyway?,” presented Saturday, July 23 at 8 p.m., will spotlight the hilarious improv talents of the aforementioned Carey along with Joel Murray, Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops and Jeff B. Davis. Tickets are priced at $45-$75.
McGuffey Lane will perform Friday, July 22 at 8 p.m. The group began playing regular gigs in a Columbus club, and developed a large, devoted following in Ohio. The group had their first hit on the pop charts with “Long Time Lovin’ You.” Their second album, Aqua Dream, was released at the end of 1980 and produced a minor pop hit with “Start It All Over.” Tickets are $5.
Tickets to all four shows go on sale Saturday, May 14 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit fraze.com.
Fraze Pavilion is located at 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering.
About the Author