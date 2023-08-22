New regional bluegrass festival coming to downtown Dayton

The inaugural Cab Grass, a regional bluegrass festival, will be held Saturday, Sept. 2 at Yellow Cab Tavern in downtown Dayton.

Seven acts will take the stage beginning at 1 p.m. and continuing through midnight.

“If you enjoy bluegrass music, this is a must not miss event in Dayton,” said Brian Johnson, one of the event’s producers, in a news release. “The amount of pickin’ and talent these seven bands are bringing to the stage is incredible and we’re excited to see everyone out here dancing along.”

Bands scheduled to appear include: Henhouse Prowlers; Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle; The Repeating Arms; Comet Bluegrass All-Stars; The Shady Pine; My Brother’s Keeper; and The Goldsberrys.

”My partner in producing Cab Grass, Max Nunery, has been ingrained in the regional bluegrass scene for all of his life.” Johnson added. “It’s thanks to his network and hard work that we’re able to bring such incredible talent to The Yellow Cab for this first year event. Max really is passionate about keeping the history and traditions of this music alive.”

The festivities will incorporate food trucks, a beer garden, a cigar and whiskey patio, and a beard competition.

”We’re really excited to be hosting the first ever ‘Pint’s and Whiskers’ Beard Competition hosted by Whiskermen’s All Natural Beard Oils,” Johnson said. “Creating these other aspects of the event really is what makes it a ‘festival’ for us. We just want people to come out, have fun, and relax to some of their favorite music.”

HOW TO GO

What: Cab Grass, a regional bluegrass festival

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

When: Saturday, Sept. 2; 1 p.m.-midnight

Tickets: Pre-sale: $27; At the door: $37

More info: cabgrass.com