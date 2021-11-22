New York-based jazz vocalist headlines DPO holiday concert

Jazz vocalist Shayna Steele, who spent six years as a backup singer for Bette Midler, Rihanna and Kelly Clarkson, joins Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra for “Holiday Pops” Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. at the Schuster Center.
Praised by “London Jazz News” for having a voice that “unleashes enough voltage to light up the West End,” the New York-based Steele has appeared on Broadway in such hit shows as “Hairspray” and “Rent.” In addition, her third studio album, “Watch Me Fly,” features her self-penned song “Gone Under,” which was personally selected by Michael League of the Grammy-winning band Snarky Puppy to be arranged for their album “Family Dinner, Volume 1.” This song and Steele’s performance was the first single to be released on the band’s album, which has now reached over 1.7 million views on YouTube to date.
Under the leadership of conductor Patrick Reynolds, the DPO concert will feature holiday classics such as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” Leroy Anderson’s timeless arrangement of “Sleigh Ride,” and Steele’s renditions of “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “O Holy Night” among others.
HOW TO GO
What: “Holiday Pops”
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4
Cost: $5-$85
Tickets: Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org
FYI: Masks are required for all patrons over the age of 6
