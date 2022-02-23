Not your momma’s art show

Caption A stone piece by Bradley Cahill. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Caption A stone piece by Bradley Cahill. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“I’ve loved scary stuff since my mom took me to see ‘Alien’ in the drive-in,” Guidone said. “I have over 100 other scary masks and a life-size creature from the Black Lagoon.”

According to Guidone, the twist on the Misfit Toy theme is left up to the patron and the artist. This is the second of the Misfit Toy shows, which Guidone held at his former art studio 4front. The first show was successful, so they decided it was time for another one.

Guidone now runs the art studio with fellow artists Keith Kibler and Jeffie Richards. Their art will also be featured along with other local artists. All the art will be available for purchase and the artists will be there to answer questions.

“The shows are enlightening for us as individuals,” Kibler said. “I like to ask the artists questions about their work. I really get a whole new wealth of knowledge.”

Currently, the list of artists is long and continues to grow. Connecting with artists and seeing what they create is one of Guidone’s favorite parts of having these shows.

“With any show, we try to bring local artists together that do not do normal stuff,” he said. “We want people to think outside of the box with theme shows and that makes it pretty fun.”

The studio loves to throw theme shows, and they have been quite successful. The last one they had was called the Neon Wasteland, which was a black light art show. They currently have other show ideas in the works but haven’t decided on the next one. Whatever they come up with is sure to be eyebrow raising.

For more information on the show, search for Circles Art Studio on Facebook.