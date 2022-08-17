Over 115 artisans, shops to gather at Charm at the Farm this weekend

Charm at the Farm, an open-air vintage market located on a 56-acre farm in Lebanon, returns Aug. 19-21.
Over 115 local and regional artisans and shops are expected to participate. Offerings will include a curated and eclectic mix of vintage and handmade items, repurposed furniture, jewelry, clothing, home décor, gifts, food, drinks, entertainment and more.
The event will also host a free Pure Barre Pop Up class at the farm before gates open on Sunday. To register, visit website.
In addition, $1 of every 2022 Charm ticket sold goes to the local non-profit, HER Cincinnati, which offers housing, education and recovery services that empower women to break cycles of poverty, addiction, and human trafficking.
The event will be held Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (Early Bird) and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (General Admission), and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tickets are priced as follows: Friday: VIP Night ($19) and tickets are sold online only; Saturday: Early Bird ($16) and General Admission ($11) and tickets are sold online only; Sunday: General Admission ($9) and tickets are sold online and at the gate. Kids under 12 are free. Parking is free as well.
Charm at the Farm, located at 4953 Bunnell Hill Road, is held three times a year. The event concludes Oct. 14-16.
For tickets or more information, visit charmatthefarm.com.
