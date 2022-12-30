Region’s student artists to have works showcased at Middletown Arts Center

Artists ages 13-18 in junior and senior high school are eligible to submit artwork. Students may submit work in more than one category. Works must be original and never exhibited previously in a juried exhibit at the Middletown Arts Center.

“We have already received many inquiries from area teachers and requests for submission forms, we anticipate a great turnout. We begin accepting submissions on Jan. 9-12, 2023,” Dykes said.

Dykes said Middletown Arts Center started hosting the Tomorrow’s Artist Today exhibition with these categories: oils/acrylics, watercolor, drawing, mixed media, digital art and photography.

“This year, in response to area teacher inquiries, and content that local teens are currently exploring, we have expanded our 3D category. We are excited to now include three dimensional mediums of ceramics, sculpture, jewelry, metals, leather, glass, fiber,” she said.

Representation from each school varies from year to year. The exhibition generally has representation from at least a dozen schools, plus homeschool students. Some of the schools that have been represented include Butler Tech School of the Arts, Edgewood, Franklin, Lakota West, Madison, Middletown, Monroe, Springboro, Stephen T. Badin High School, Summit Academy, Valley View High School as well as homeschooled students.

Last year, 125 student works were on view.

“We love the fresh perspectives up and coming teen artists bring each year, recognizing their dynamic work, and supporting their creative vision. It is very special to be the first to welcome incredibly talented emerging artists to the professional art community,” Dykes said.

Participating youth have an opportunity to compete for cash awards and honorable mention ribbons within each medium.

The “Best of Show” and place awards will be presented with cash prizes. On Jan. 21, ribbons will be placed next to winning pieces in the gallery and winners will be announced in the exhibition program. Later, winners will be recognized on www.middletownartscenter.com and on MAC’s social media platforms.

“These are very driven and talented students. They are definitely applying advanced skills and techniques in their work, and it shows,” Dykes said.

How to go

What: Tomorrow’s Artist Today exhibition

When: Jan. 21-Feb. 16, 2023. Exhibits are open during regular building hours

Where: Middletown Arts Center, 130 N. Verity Parkway, Middletown, Main Exhibition Hall

Cost: Free

More info: www.middletownartscenter.com or call (513) 424-2417