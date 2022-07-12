Soft rock hitmakers Air Supply, performing Saturday at Rose, make touring top priority

The current state of Air Supply is showcased on the 2019 live release, “The Lost In Love Experience.”

“It’s a great look at the music because the CD has a live performance and the other CD has instrumental versions of our songs,” Hitchcock said. “Graham went over to Prague and worked with the Prague Symphony to embellish them, and it sounds awesome. When you take the words out of the songs and just have the melodies, you realize how strong the songs are. It really shows you the strengths of the songs in that arena, but this one is just out of this world. I’m just thrilled to death with it and people have responded to it wonderfully.”

Fresh material

Air Supply plans to enter the studio in early August to record some new songs. The band’s last studio album, “Mumbo Jumbo,” was released in 2010.

“We’ve got to take the time when we can to record,” Hitchcock said. “We’re doing four tracks just to get some new stuff out there. Hopefully, whatever we record will be out in September or October but that’s all in the planning stages right now. We’re staying busy. We never take a break. Next month, we have a week off and we have a few days in August when we’re going to try to put some stuff together in the studio.

“You have to make sure you’re rested up and in a good frame of mind to record,” he continued. “Being in a studio and being on the road are certainly different animals. On the road, you get a shot to do it and that’s it and then you move on. Of course, in the studio, you can take your time a little and make sure the music is right.”

A singular mission

For now, Hitchcock and his bandmates are focused on the tour.

“Our priority always has been and still is touring,” he said. “We’ve always been a road band and that hasn’t changed. It’s just great to be back in the saddle in that regard and to get out there and play our songs that people have come to know and love. We’re always looking forward to getting out and doing our thing. Dayton is a stop we’ve made a few times. We’re looking forward to getting back and, hopefully, seeing some familiar faces and some new ones, too. I can assure everybody it’s going to be as good as they remember and hopefully better.”

HOW TO GO

Who: Air Supply

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $23

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

Artist info: https://airsupplymusic.com