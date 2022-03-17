Hamburger icon
STORYTELLERS: Hear accounts of Air Force One at National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

Plane talks have returned to to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. On Feb. 19, 2022, Presidential Gallery aircraft and exhibits were featured during “Plane Talks” from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Boeing VC-137C SAM 26000 “Air Force One” that returned President Kennedy’s body to Washington D.C. after his assassination in Dallas, the Douglas VC-54C “Sacred Cow” which was the first purpose-built presidential aircraft, the Lockheed VC-121E “Columbine III” used by President Eisenhower, and the Douglas VC-118 “The Independence,” used by President Truman were open for visitors to walk through.

An evening of stories told by Special Air Missions (SAM) unit members that served aboard Air Force One will be held Friday, April 1 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Speakers include Col. Mark Tillman, USAF (Ret), the pilot who was flying Air Force One on 9/11; MSgt Cynthia Sterrett, USAF (Ret), the first female Communications System Operator for Air Force One; TSgt Rebecca Schulz, USAF (Ret), the first female flight attendant for Air Force One; and CMSgt Kim Johnson, who served on Air Force One under six presidents.

Presented by the Air Force Museum Foundation Living History Series, the evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a VIP Dinner. Dinner with former members of the Special Air Missions (SAM) unit seated among the Presidential Aircraft, held in the Presidential Gallery in the fourth building. Cost is $75. Limited seating available. At 7 p.m., the presentation “Flying the Presidents” will begin in the Presidential Gallery. Cost is $12.

Tickets are available online at website.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is located at 1100 Spaatz Dr., Dayton.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

