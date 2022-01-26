Hamburger icon
Students unite for ‘Hamilton’-themed poetry slam at Schuster Center

About 50 people were already lined up to be the first to get their hands on tickets to see "Hamilton" at the Schuster Center. The Broadway musical is coming to the Schuster Center Jan. 26 through Feb. 6. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Dayton’s youth will be spotlighted as Dayton Live’s Founding Fathers Cypher takes place Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center.

A cypher is defined as a gathering of rappers, beatboxers and/or poets who take turns performing their work.

Students from all over the Miami Valley submitted poetry and songs as a tribute to the founding fathers and “Hamilton,” which has its local premiere Jan. 26-Feb. 6.

Eight winners have been selected to perform their work at the Founding Fathers Cypher:

“Johnathan Dayton” - Carson Cusick (7th grade)

“Washington’s Inner Monologue” - Mackenzie Duff (10th grade)

“Thomas Jefferson” - Avery Enseleit (6th grade)

“On the Line” - Claire Goeke (7th grade)

“The Silhouette: The Story of Lucy Knox” - Adaobi Iwuanyanwu (11th grade)

“The American Revolution” - Amarion McGowan (8th grade)

“Oliver Ellsworth” - Ainsley Richards (9th grade)

“In Hamilton’s Eyes” - Lexie Sheik (6th grade)

The Schuster Center is located at Second and Main Streets, Dayton. For more information, visit daytonlive.org.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

