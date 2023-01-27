The Neon hosts Valentine’s Day date night event

The Neon in downtown Dayton is hosting a 25th anniversary screening of the Tom Hanks/Meg Ryan romantic comedy “You’ve Got Mail” on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
A cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m. The film will begin at 7 p.m. Cost is $25, which includes a movie ticket, adult beverage (wine, beer or house cocktail), a small popcorn and a dessert.
Dessert will be provided by Megan Smith, Neon board member and former proprietor of St. Anne the Tart. The cocktail and desserts will be a nod to NYC’s Café Lalo, an iconic landmark restaurant made popular by the movie.
“I’ll be coming out of baking retirement for this event,” said Smith. “It’s been fun to plan and I think it’ll be a sweet night.”
Directed and co-written by Nora Ephron, “You’ve Got Mail” features two local connections. Dave Chappelle played Kevin Jackson, best friend to Tom Hanks’ character, Joe Fox. Mary Beth Kuhn of Germantown was an art director on the film.
The Neon is located at 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton.
