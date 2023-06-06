The O’Jays to perform at the Rose

The iconic group best known for classic tunes such as “Love Train,” “For The Love of Money” and “I Love Music” will perform their greatest hits on the “Last Stop On The Love Train Tour.” The tour will feature original members Eddie Levert Sr. and Walter Williams Sr.

The O’Jays were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005. They were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2005 and honored with BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009.