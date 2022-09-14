BreakingNews
Good Sam redevelopment project gets vital funding
Tickets on sale for 10th anniversary TEDxDayton Signature Event

Joshua Montgomery's 2020 TedXDayton talk is about how building “Star Wars” droids made him a better teacher. CONTRIBUTED

Tickets are on sale now for the 10th annual TEDxDayton Signature Event, slated Oct. 14 at the Victoria Theatre.

TEDxDayton is back in-person for a 10-year celebration featuring a full slate of locally connected speakers who will share their “ideas worth spreading” on topics such as science, education, design technology, art, history, culture and more. The event will also include performances by artists, dancers and musicians from the Dayton area in addition to surprise announcements and experiences.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The afternoon’s program will include two intermissions with snacks and beverages along with lunch included.

Shomari Payne will discuss the inheritance of poverty during his TEDxDayton 2020 talk. CONTRIBUTED

Shomari Payne will discuss the inheritance of poverty during his TEDxDayton 2020 talk. CONTRIBUTED

Tickets are $53 per person and can be purchased at www.ticketcenterstage.com/TEDxDayton.

“Get your tickets fast, as this event is expected to sell out quickly, and the 10-year celebration is not one to be missed,” said co-chair Luther Palmer, in a release.

“We are excited to bring our Signature Event back in-person at the gorgeous Victoria, and we know there are a lot of fans who have been with us year after year,” added co-chair Cory Owne. “Folks look forward to this.”

TEDxDayton 2020: Anne Marie Romer and Conor Crippen will discuss Conor’s traumatic brain injury and giving up the burden of trauma. CONTRIBUTED

TEDxDayton 2020: Anne Marie Romer and Conor Crippen will discuss Conor’s traumatic brain injury and giving up the burden of trauma. CONTRIBUTED

“This year’s TEDxDayton lineup is jam-packed with speakers from diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and professions,” echoed co-chair Lizz Mahar. “What they have in common is passion and a desire to connect with you and with all our Dayton neighbors to share ideas worth spreading. There will also be a few surprises this year that are sure to delight.”

In addition to the Signature Event each fall, the locally based TEDxDayton organization each year also produces TEDxYouth@Dayton, with talks by local high-schoolers and a series of TEDxDaytonSalon events, which happen in smaller venues and focus on particular topics three times a year. To learn more about these events, including the Signature Event, visit TEDxDayton.com.

TEDxDayton 2021: Josh Sweigert of the Dayton Daily News speaks on the importance of local journalism. Eileen McClory / Staff

TEDxDayton 2021: Josh Sweigert of the Dayton Daily News speaks on the importance of local journalism. Eileen McClory / Staff

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

